Attention all kinds of Artists everywhere..."GOT THOSE STARVING ARTIST BLUES?"

Attn: Artists, Writers, Poets, Musicians and Inventors: Here is a poem/potential song lyrics that all kinds of artists everywhere can relate to (and vent to). It's a poem by Robert M. Barrows called "Got Those Starving Artist Blues?"

Contact

Robert Barrows

barrows@barrows.com

650-344-4405 Robert Barrows650-344-4405

End

-- Attention all kinds of artists everywhere...*Trying to get your artwork seen (and sold)?*Trying to get your writing published?*Trying to get your music heard?*Trying to pitch some big ideas to businesses?*Trying to make a lot of money?*Ain't having much success?*Ain't having any success at all?Here is a poem/potential song lyrics that all kinds of artists all over the world can relate to and vent to.It's a poem by Robert Barrows, President of an advertising agency called R.M. Barrows Advertising & Public Relations in San Mateo, California."GOT THOSE STARVING ARTIST BLUES?"Copyright 2022, Robert M. BarrowsSome art sells for millionsSome art won't even sell ata garage sale…I've got those starving artist bluesAND…If this painting becomes worthhundreds of millions after I die,how much can I get for it NOW?I've got those starving artiststarving artistI've got those starving artist bluesI've got art nobody's seenbooks nobody's readsongs nobody's heardand an invention that ain't going nowhere…I've got those starving artist bluesI need money for my rentI need money for my carI need money for my foodbut nothing seems to be selling…I've got those starving artist bluesI work hardI play hardI pray hardbut nothing seems to be happening…I've got those starving artist bluesI send out lettersI send out emailsI make phone callsI even buy some ads sometimes,but no one seems to be interested…I've got those starving artist bluesI get emails that say"Please submit your ideasthrough our website"but you've got to give upall your rights to the workand let them acquire yourideas for sometimes a fee ofas low as ten dollars…I've got those starving artist bluesI've got poems about business,poems about love and romanceand poems about all kinds of things…I've got songs aboutpolitics and money, and a lotof poems that could bemade into all kinds ofgreat songs…I've got a book aboutsome advertising mathI developed that can helpall kinds of businesses makea lot more money…But not much seems to be happening withall these great works…I've got those starving artist bluesI invented a video tombstonethat ain't going nowhere…I've got dreams and ambitionsthat are all unfilled…I've got hopes and dreamsand fantasies about achievinggreat fame and fortunebut I've still got thosestarving artist bluesSo where do I go from here, Lord?How can I make myart more valuablein my own lifetimewithout having to cutoff an ear…or something else?And what's the future hold in store for me?I've got those starving artist bluesSo, Dear art collectors, music lovers,book lovers, poetry lovers,sculpture lovers,and Dear Media companies too…I need some pressI need some well connected agents,and I need a lot more advertisingbusiness, too…and Lord, could you pleasethrow in a winning lotteryticket, too?I've got those starving artist bluesI've got proposals to media companiesthat can't get past the mailroom and can'tget past the admins…I've got emails that wind up inthe junk box, the spam boxthe blocked box, or the never evenopened box…I've got letters that say "Sorry we ain't interested,"Or "Sorry we don't take any unsolicited materials"I've got proposals that can't getthrough all the business bureaucracies…I've got those starving artist bluesSo now Lord, what do I do?I'll keep on tryingkeep on writingand I'll keep on pitching…I've got those starving artist bluesHey, you think it's my lucky day, today?You think you might want to do a story about me?You got a news hole to fill?You got a front page thatneeds a great feature?You got a feel-good segmentthat needs some great News…Give me a call and help rescueall these great works fromObscurity…I've got those starving artist,starving artist…Hey, give me some help here…I've got those starving artist blues.And, Yes…I am definitely available for an interview,so please...give me a call!I've got those starving artist blues.###So now, if you would like to find out more about some of these projects, you can see more about some of these things at www.barrows.comAnd, for more information, contact Robert Barrows at R.M. Barrows, Inc. Advertising & Public Relations at 650-344-4405.