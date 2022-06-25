New Orleans Mayor Welcomes NOSACONN's Celebrate Africa Week "Essence of Africa" Delegation

Today at 3:00-6:00 p.m. New Orleans Mayor La Toya Cantrell Welcomes NOSACONN's Celebrate Africa Week "Essence of Africa" Delegation at a reception hosted at Gallier Hall, 545 St. Charles Avenue, New Orleans, LA 70130.

By: Wright Enterprises, www.wrightnow.biz