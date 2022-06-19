News By Tag
L-Tron Team to Attend the National District Attorneys Association Summer Summit in Denver
By: L-Tron
L-Tron is proud to support the 2022 Summit, and plans to send Trevor DiMarco and Julianne Pangal to exhibit its patented OSCR360 Courtroom Presentation Software. OSCR360 was created to present the facts of the case in the courtroom and to serve justice.
As a 2021 NDAA Summit attendee stated, OSCR360 "makes the story simple for the jury."
A cohesive OSCR presentation integrates each piece of digital evidence from a case, including 360-degree spherical photos, close-up photos, video and sound files, geographical coordinates and maps, and reports. OSCR photos are fully admissible in the courtroom. District Attorneys have found success using OSCR for cases such as:
For over two decades, L-Tron has partnered with thousands of government and law enforcement organizations across the country. Founded in 1975, L-Tron collaborates closely with its clients to deliver the solutions they need to be successful.
For additional information about NDAA, including upcoming events, visit https://ndaa.org/
