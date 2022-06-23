News By Tag
"The Covid Economy Blues"..."Got those Inflation, Deflation, Stagflation, Economic Slowdown Blues?"
Attn:Business Editor:Here is a poem about the economy that media companies could set up to be interactive with their audiences. It could generate Worldwide Publicity, Worldwide Participation and Tremendous Advertising Revenues from all over the globe
Are you worried about the state of the economy and the state of your own finances?
Here is a poem/potential song lyrics that the whole world can vent to. It's a poem I wrote called...
"THE COVID ECONOMY BLUES"
Copyright 2022, Robert M. Barrows
Prices up again? Supplies are down again?
I got those Covid Economics Blues...
First came Covid and then lockdowns
Then came shortages and hoarding
Then came problems with supply chains
Then came layoffs and then stayoffs
Then came lots of business and consumer payoffs
Then came price increases and package shrinkages…
I got those inflation, deflation, stagflation, economic slowdown, economic showdown, Covid Economy Blues
Then the government tried to fix things
They said everything was working fine again
They said almost everyone was working again
So people started dining out and going
places and taking vacations again
and then Covid cases started surging again
and then people started cutting back again…
I got those inflation, deflation, stagflation, economic slowdown, economic showdown, Covid Economy Blues
Then the government thought they should
start raising interest rates and start imposing
more regulations again…
And then stocks and cryptos started falling
so they did a lot of name calling,
and then they raised the interest rates again
and prices started rising again…
I got those inflation, deflation, stagflation, economic slowdown, economic showdown, Covid Economy Blues
Then people stopped taking vacations again
and they stopped driving very far again
and they stopped buying lots of things again
and the price of gas kept rising again
and talk of a recession started rising again…
I got those inflation, deflation, stagflation, economic slowdown, economic showdown, Covid Economy Blues
So now the economic future for everyone
is a lot more uncertain again…
And while prices keep on rising again
and while supplies and sizes keep on shrinking again,
and while budgets keep on tightening again
and despair keeps on rising again
and we know big changes are coming again…
Will it be a soft or a hard landing again
And will the politicians just keep on arguing and pandering again?
And how do you think it will end this time,
and what do you think the next steps should
be for large and small businesses and your
family and friends?
And what can a business do to prosper and
protect themselves with all these kinds
of changes in the supply chain and the economy again?
And what can people do to protect themselves
and their families from the coming inflation,
stagflation, recessionary economic slowdown
and economic showdown again…
And does it all boil down to the survival of the lucky or survival of the fittest again…
And what will we do when Covid cases start rising again?
And what will we do when interest rates and mortgage rates
and prices keep on rising again…
And what will we do when there's no real solution in sight
again?
I got those inflation, deflation, stagflation, economic slowdown, economic showdown, Covid Economy Blues
And how about you?
What's on the horizon for you
in your situation right now?
Is it positive or negative…
and who, when, where how, and
what can you do about it?
I got those inflation, deflation, stagflation, economic slowdown, economic showdown, Covid Economy Blues.
###
You can see some more of my poetry in two books of poetry called "Crazy Robert's Poems and Potential Song Lyrics" and "Crazy Robert's More Great Poems and Potential Song Lyrics" that you can download for a dollar each on Amazon.
For more information, contact Robert Barrows at R.M. Barrows, Inc. Advertising & Public Relations at 650-344-4405, www.barrows.com
Contact
Robert Barrows
barrows@barrows.com
650-344-4405
