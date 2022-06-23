"The Covid Economy Blues"..."Got those Inflation, Deflation, Stagflation, Economic Slowdown Blues?"

Attn:Business Editor:Here is a poem about the economy that media companies could set up to be interactive with their audiences. It could generate Worldwide Publicity, Worldwide Participation and Tremendous Advertising Revenues from all over the globe

Contact

Robert Barrows

barrows@barrows.com

650-344-4405 Robert Barrows650-344-4405

End

-- ARE WE ON THE VERGE OF ANOTHER RECESSION?Are you worried about the state of the economy and the state of your own finances?Here is a poem/potential song lyrics that the whole world can vent to. It's a poem I wrote called..."THE COVID ECONOMY BLUES"Copyright 2022, Robert M. BarrowsPrices up again? Supplies are down again?I got those Covid Economics Blues...First came Covid and then lockdownsThen came shortages and hoardingThen came problems with supply chainsThen came layoffs and then stayoffsThen came lots of business and consumer payoffsThen came price increases and package shrinkages…I got those inflation, deflation, stagflation, economic slowdown, economic showdown, Covid Economy BluesThen the government tried to fix thingsThey said everything was working fine againThey said almost everyone was working againSo people started dining out and goingplaces and taking vacations againand then Covid cases started surging againand then people started cutting back again…I got those inflation, deflation, stagflation, economic slowdown, economic showdown, Covid Economy BluesThen the government thought they shouldstart raising interest rates and start imposingmore regulations again…And then stocks and cryptos started fallingso they did a lot of name calling,and then they raised the interest rates againand prices started rising again…I got those inflation, deflation, stagflation, economic slowdown, economic showdown, Covid Economy BluesThen people stopped taking vacations againand they stopped driving very far againand they stopped buying lots of things againand the price of gas kept rising againand talk of a recession started rising again…I got those inflation, deflation, stagflation, economic slowdown, economic showdown, Covid Economy BluesSo now the economic future for everyoneis a lot more uncertain again…And while prices keep on rising againand while supplies and sizes keep on shrinking again,and while budgets keep on tightening againand despair keeps on rising againand we know big changes are coming again…Will it be a soft or a hard landing againAnd will the politicians just keep on arguing and pandering again?And how do you think it will end this time,and what do you think the next steps shouldbe for large and small businesses and yourfamily and friends?And what can a business do to prosper andprotect themselves with all these kindsof changes in the supply chain and the economy again?And what can people do to protect themselvesand their families from the coming inflation,stagflation, recessionary economic slowdownand economic showdown again…And does it all boil down to the survival of the lucky or survival of the fittest again…And what will we do when Covid cases start rising again?And what will we do when interest rates and mortgage ratesand prices keep on rising again…And what will we do when there's no real solution in sightagain?I got those inflation, deflation, stagflation, economic slowdown, economic showdown, Covid Economy BluesAnd how about you?What's on the horizon for youin your situation right now?Is it positive or negative…and who, when, where how, andwhat can you do about it?I got those inflation, deflation, stagflation, economic slowdown, economic showdown, Covid Economy Blues.###You can see some more of my poetry in two books of poetry called "Crazy Robert's Poems and Potential Song Lyrics" and "Crazy Robert's More Great Poems and Potential Song Lyrics" that you can download for a dollar each on Amazon.For more information, contact Robert Barrows at R.M. Barrows, Inc. Advertising & Public Relations at 650-344-4405, www.barrows.com