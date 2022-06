Careington® Works with Virta Health to Offer Type 2 Diabetes Reversal Treatment

Contact

-- Careington International Corporation, a leader in the health and wellness benefits space, is pleased to announce it now works with diabetes reversal leader Virta Health to offer an innovative solution to help patients reverse Type 2 diabetes through individualized nutritional therapy and advanced telehealth technology. This collaboration further supports the Careington family of companies' mission to provide affordable access to care for its clients and customers. Through this partnership, Virta's diabetes reversal treatment is now available to Careington clients across the U.S., offering a new solution to help address the growing diabetes epidemic, affecting more than 34 million Americans according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.Since 1979, Careington has been a leading national provider of cost-saving programs for health, wellness and lifestyle services through its one-stop-shop delivery model and ability to create custom benefits packages and programs for organizations of any size and sector, including employers, carriers, TPAs, associations, affinity groups, unions, government entities, school districts, colleges and universities. We also serve benefits brokers and consultants to provide our innovative solutions. Careington has grown on a global scale by providing more valuable products and services to clients and customers and by expanding its reach into numerous affiliates and brands, each completing a different piece of the puzzle and contributing to its ability to provide a first-class single-source solution. Virta is the latest addition to Careington's robust portfolio of more than 150 money- saving products that include dental, vision, prescription, pet care, telehealth and other virtual care solutions.Type 2 diabetes has traditionally been treated as a chronic, progressive disease, too often leading to serious health problems such as heart disease, vision loss and kidney disease. In contrast, Virta's first-of-its-kind Type 2 diabetes treatment helps people reverse their condition: combining personalized nutrition and virtual care, Virta patients can achieve normal blood sugar without medications. In the company's peer-reviewed clinical trial results, at one year, 94% of patients using insulin decrease or eliminate their dosage and 63% of all prescriptions are eliminated. Patients also see sustained, clinically-significant weight loss. This unique diabetes reversal treatment through Virta further expands Careington's virtual health solutions for its diverse client base nationally."Managing Type 2 diabetes is critical in reducing other serious medical conditions,"Careington CEO Barbara Fasola said. "We are proud and excited to announce this important partnership with Virta which will complement our portfolio of virtual health care solutions.""This partnership streamlines access to Virta's revolutionary diabetes reversal treatment to Careington's thousands of customers and millions of members," said Kevin Kumler, President at Virta Health. "It's now easier than ever for Careington customers to plug Virta into their list of benefits and watch employees get healthier while their healthcare costs go down."Through Virta's relationship with Careington, virtual Type 2 diabetes treatment is available to organizations of any size and sector.Careington International Corporation is an established leader in the health and wellness benefits space. Founded in 1979, Careington is a nationally recognized product aggregator and full-service administrator and one of the largest privately held discount health care corporations in the nation. Today, Careington serves more than 30 million members across all industry-best companies, brands, products and services. Dedicated to improving individual health and well-being by providing affordable access to care, Careington's national PPO and dental discount networks, flagship dental savings plans and growing portfolio of more than 150 health, wellness and lifestyle products and services are designed to deliver cost savings and service excellence across a spectrum of life needs. For information on Careington's products, services, administration and marketing solutions, visit www.careington.com Virta Health helps people reverse Type 2 diabetes and other chronic conditions. Current approaches manage disease progression through increased medication use and infrequent doctor visits. Virta reverses Type 2 diabetes through innovations in technology, nutrition science and continuous remote care from physicians and behavioral experts. In clinical studies, 94% of patients reduce or eliminate insulin use, and weight-loss exceeds FDA benchmarks by 150%. Virta works with the largest health plans, employers and government organizations and puts 100% of its fees at risk based on clinical and financial outcomes. To learn more about how Virta is transforming lives by reversing Type 2 diabetes and other chronic diseases, visit www.virtahealth.com or follow us on Twitter.