San Francisco Black Film Festival XXIV Presents First Kali O'Ray 'My Dad Is My Hero' Award
San Francisco Black Film Festival XXIV "Continues Healing the World One Film at A Time," June 16-19 with films from the worldwide African Diaspora while saluting community service nonprofits like The Alameda County Fathers Corps.
By: Wright Enterprises, www.wrightnow.biz
The San Francisco Black Film Festival "Continues Healing the World One Film at A Time" as it announces the awardee of the inaugural "Kali O'Ray 'My Dad is My Hero' Award." The San Francisco Black Film Festival that is traditionally held in June, "Black Music Month," and over Juneteenth and Father's Day weekend is in the 24th year of celebrating the African Diaspora from around the world in order to create better understanding between all people
The mission of the San Francisco Black Film Festival as stated on the website www.sfbff.org is to celebrate African American cinema and the African Cultural Diaspora and to showcase a diverse collection of films – from emerging and established filmmakers. This is accomplished by presenting Black films, which reinforce positive images and dispel negative stereotypes, and providing film artists from the Bay Area in particular and around the world in general, a forum for their work to be viewed and discussed. The San Francisco Black Film Festival believes film can lead to a better understanding of and communication between peoples of diverse cultures, races and lifestyles, while simultaneously serving as a vehicle to initiate dialogue on the important issues of our times."
"We are taking our eyes off the screens long enough to observe our community and in doing so we recognize the great work that "Alameda County Fathers Corps is doing to build up the community by empowering fathers," said Cree Ray, San Francisco Black Film Festival Executive Director. "My Dad is My Hero Contest" began in 2011 under my father Kali O'Ray's leadership. He was like a father to many emerging filmmakers so it is an honor to present the first award in his name to an organization that is changing lives for hundreds of fathers, children and families."
The San Francisco Black Film Festival founded in 1998 by arts impresario Ave Montague was led from 2010 through 2020 by Montague's son Kali O'Ray after her unexpected and untimely death in 2009. The leadership has been transferred to Montague's grandchildren, executive director Cree Ray and technical director Kali Ray Jr. when their father, Kali O'Ray died August 7, 2020 unexpectedly due to an undetected heart problem. The generational family leadership is a rare occurrence in San Francisco these days since the out-migration of the Black population that began in the '90's resulting in a population of less than 5% African Americans that was more than 10 percent in the 1970's.
"It is an honor to have our work recognized by the San Francisco Black Film Festival given their mission to eliminate myths and stereotypes about the African Diaspora and their generational leadership built on family," said Kevin Bremond, Founder and Program Administrator of the Alameda County Fathers Corps. Since our pre-covid inaugural fatherhood summit at Merritt College in 2019 that drew over 700 fathers, we continue to do the systemic and one-on-one grassroots work to debunk myths and stereotypes about fathers and equip them with the tools to be successful and we will acknowledge and honor the critical role fathers play at our virtual Fatherhood Summit 2022 (https://alamedacountyfathers.org/
the San Francisco Black Film Festival team of volunteers, friends and sponsors."
A growing body of research shows that when fathers are actively engaged, children are far more likely to achieve success in school, careers, relationships and other aspects of life.
Alameda County Fathers Corps survey of program participants revealed five top barriers to fathers' interaction with their children:
involved father by 58% of participants
Sponsors assisting the San Francisco Black Film Festival as it supports community service include: San Francisco Arts Commission; California Arts Commission; SF GIANTS; Dolby Laboratories, Inc.; FAMM FILMS; The Academy of Art University; Durban International Film Festival; Durban FilmMart; NOSACONN; Hotel Nikko and others.
For a complete list of sponsors visit www.sfbff.org. Sponsorships are still available as they are yearlong through to the next festival. Email creeray@sfbff.org for the San Francisco Black Film Festival Sponsorship Package.
Alameda Fathers Corps Survey:
https://drive.google.com/
