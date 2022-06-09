News By Tag
SPECTRAFORCE® Recognized in SIA's Annual Diversity-Owned Staffing Firms List!
By: SPECTRAFORCE
This year's list includes 192 firms from the US and Canada that self-identify as under diversity ownership, an increase of 29 firms from the 2021 list. The Diversity-Owned Staffing Firms list has been published annually by SIA for over a decade, and it showcases the ever-growing number of staffing companies with widely diversified ownership. According to SIA research, 71% of global enterprise companies use diversity suppliers, and another 26% plan to add diversity suppliers over the next two years.
Among firms on the 2022 list, a record number (122) were listed as women-owned. 67 firms cited Asian Indian woman or Asian Pacific woman ownership, 15 cited veteran ownership, four identified as veteran-owned, and identified as LGBT-owned. Categories of diversity may cross as well, as a firm could be both Hispanic-owned and woman-owned. The firms listed range from specialized, niche providers to large-scale, global organizations, with representation across key staffing segments (including engineering, healthcare, IT, industrial, life sciences, marketing/creative, and office/clerical)
"We congratulate all the members of our 2022 diversity owned staffing suppliers list," said Barry Asin, SIA President. "SIA remains committed to highlighting the important work that staffing firms are taking to build a more diverse and inclusive workforce from both an ownership perspective as well as delivering diverse talent to client organizations."
SPECTRAFORCE® and SIA have a long history, and SPECTRAFORCE® has won SIA awards including Fastest Growing US Staffing Firms from 2011-2018 and in 2020, and Top Diversity Staffing Firms in 2012.
View SIA's full list of diversity-owned staffing firms here. (http://diversity.staffingindustry.com/
About SPECTRAFORCE®
Established in 2004, SPECTRAFORCE® is one of the fastest-growing global staffing companies servicing over 120 mid-to-large-
About Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA)
SIA is the Global Advisor on Staffing and Workforce Solutions
Elevating the Workforce Solutions Ecosystem
Founded in 1989, SIA is the global advisor on staffing and workforce solutions. Our proprietary research covers all categories of employed and non-employed work including temporary staffing, independent contracting, and other types of contingent labor. SIA's independent and objective analysis provides insights into the services and suppliers operating in the workforce solutions ecosystem including staffing firms, managed service providers, recruitment process outsourcers, payrolling/compliance firms, and talent acquisition technology specialists such as vendor management systems, online staffing platforms, crowdsourcing and online work services. We also provide training and accreditation with our unique Certified Contingent Workforce Professional (CCWP) program.
Known for our award-winning content, data, support tools, publications, executive conferences, and events, we help both suppliers and buyers of workforce solutions make better-informed decisions that improve business results and minimize risk. As a division of the international business media company, Crain Communications Inc., SIA is headquartered in Mountain View, California, with offices in London, England.
