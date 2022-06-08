The San Francisco African American Chamber of Commerce & SFJAZZ Pay Nina Simone a Juneteenth Salute

The San Francisco African American Chamber of Commerce & SFJAZZ Join Forces in Salute of Juneteenth and Black Music Month with a Tribute to Dr. Nina Simone, "Juneteenth, A Musical History of Freedom," June 17, 2022, @ SF's Historic War Memorial.

By: Wright Enterprises, www.wrightnow.biz