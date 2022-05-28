Champs Charter High School Students Hold Stop Gun Violence Protest

High School Students is Hosting Gun Control Protest, Van Nuys, CA

Contact

Abryelle Wilson

***@student.champscharter.org Abryelle Wilson

End

Champs Charter High School of the Arts is is hosting a student and faculty lead protest against gun violence. We invite you to wear redbring a sign and show your support for this cause:As you are likely aware, there was a tragic and deadly shooting, on May 24, at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. We are deeply saddened by this heartbreaking news. Our hearts are with all of the families affected by this tragedy, and with the entire Uvalde community as they respond to and grieve this terrible loss. Here locally in Van Nuys at CHAMPS Charter, we would like to do our part to show our student and community support for gun control and gun violence in our nation by participating in a student-led organized protest.