Champs Charter High School Students Hold Stop Gun Violence Protest

High School Students is Hosting Gun Control Protest, Van Nuys, CA
By:
 
VAN NUYS, Calif. - June 1, 2022 - PRLog -- Champs Charter High School of the Arts is is hosting a student and faculty lead  protest against gun violence. We invite you to wear red, bring a sign and show your support for this cause:

Wednesday, June 8, 2022,  12:00 PM
CHAMPS CHARTER High School of the Arts
6842 Van Nuys Blvd, Van Nuys, CA  91405.

As you are likely aware, there was a tragic and deadly shooting, on May 24, at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. We are deeply saddened by this heartbreaking news. Our hearts are with all of the families affected by this tragedy, and with the entire Uvalde community as they respond to and grieve this terrible loss.  Here locally in Van Nuys at CHAMPS Charter, we would like to do our part to show our student and community support for gun control and gun violence in our nation by participating in a student-led organized protest.

About Champs:

Charter High School of Arts-Multimedia and Performing (CHAMPS) is an independent public charter high school offering small arts-infused academic classes including honors and advanced placement, as well as comprehensive academies for liberal arts, dance, drama, film, music, digital arts and robotics. Students come from diverse backgrounds and a wide geographic area from within the San Fernando Valley and various parts of Los Angeles County. CHAMPS is unique in the greater Los Angeles community of private and public high schools because of its competitive college preparatory curriculum, wide selection of arts specialties and electives in concert with small academic classes. These offerings are designed to enhance the educational experience of every student, as well as advance the skills of those training in a specific art form. Students enrolled in the arts academies' curricula train up to 20 hours per week honing their talents and skills, in addition to handling a rigorous academic regimen. Other students opt for the school's Liberal Arts Academy, which tracks alongside entrance requirements to the great majority of U.S. colleges and universities, including the University of California and California State University systems, and features honors and AP classes. Additionally, CHAMPS' robotics team is the 2014 State VEX robotics champion and winner at the VEX Robotics Competition World Championship, where approximately 500 teams from around the world compete for the top prizes. There are 70 faculty and staff members, approximately 35% with Master's degrees and beyond. CHAMPS is accredited by the Western Association of Schools & Colleges (WASC).

Accreditation & Memberships:
The Western Association of Schools and Colleges (WASC) has accredited Charter High School of the Arts. Teachers and Administration hold memberships in the College Board, National Association for College Admission Counseling (NACAC), Western Association of College Admission Counseling (WACAC), California Association of School Administrators, Association of Supervision and Curriculum Development, California Charter School Association (CCSA) California Intercollegiate Federation, and the Intercollegiate Broadcasting System.

We invite you to join us and show your support!

Abryelle Wilson
