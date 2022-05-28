News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Follow on Google News
Cures Within Reach Names its 2022 Patient Impact Award Recipients
David C. Fajgenbaum, MD, MBA, MSc of Penn Medicine / CDRC and Incyte to be honored in 2022
- David C. Fajgenbaum, MD, MBA, MSc of Penn Medicine and the Castleman Disease Collaborative Network is the recipient of the 2022 Janet Davison Rowley Patient Impact Research Award
- Incyte is the recipient of the 2022 Patient Impact Industry Award
Cures Within Reach (www.cureswithinreach.org)
Cures Within Reach celebrates and honors:
- David Fajgenbaum's tireless efforts not only to identify a repurposed treatment for his own rare disease, but also to study and advance this therapeutic option and others for other patients as Co-Founder of the Castleman Disease Collaborative Network and his continued efforts to encourage repurposing as well as his recent activities to find, grade and advance therapies for COVID-19.
- Incyte's efforts in bringing ruxolitinib to patients with several different rare blood cancers and for complications following bone marrow transplant, as well as supporting ongoing clinical trials using these approved therapies for pediatric indications.
"I – and countless other Castleman disease patients – are literally alive today because of treatments originally developed for other diseases that we repurposed,"
"I am impressed by the interest in ruxolitinib from the scientific community. While our Incyte researchers continue to blaze new trails with their work, so much of what we know today that could benefit patients results directly from exploration of pathways led by researchers outside of or in partnership with our company," said Barry Flannelly, Pharm.D., Executive Vice President and General Manager, North America, Incyte. "This honor recognizes our continued commitment to advancing science and we are grateful to receive the award."
For more information on these awardees, upcoming events and CWR, visit https://bit.ly/
About Cures Within Reach
Cures Within Reach (CWR) is a US-based philanthropic leader leveraging the speed, safety and cost-effectiveness of testing approved treatments for new indications to improve patient quality and length of life: driving more treatments to more patients more quickly. CWR focuses on first-in-human or proof-of-concept clinical repurposing trials that catalyze the follow-on funding needed to continue the research – providing seed funds and building evidence for publication and follow-on trials allowing clinicians to make their own decisions with their patients (called off-label use), or for regulatory approval by the FDA or other agencies. CWR's 2022 initiatives include Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, impacting Veterans' Issues and Pediatrics, as well as several disease-specific efforts. CWR currently has a global portfolio of 38 ongoing trials at 32 institutions in 29 diseases in 8 countries. Visit cureswithinreach.org.
Contact
Clare Thibodeaux, PhD
***@cureswithinreach.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse