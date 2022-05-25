Global Popstar Jahna Sebastian Releases the Remix Snippet to her Powerful Single 'Leader'

Jahna Sebastian

-- Singer/songwriter, producer, engineer, alchemist of sound and healeris set to release a remix snippet to her powerful single. It was written, recorded, produced, arranged, performed and mixed by Ms. Sebastian at her recording studio. This thought provoking song is about leadership and taking charge in life when needed. Ms. Sebastian stated, " I have been working on many projects, leading the way, being a trendsetter. I started a live reggae/hip-hop band in Russia, when I was 19, this was my first experience producing a live band and writing songs while jamming with the musicians. When I moved to London, I founded my own studio and record label Multivizion Music. When I launched my studio, I pioneered a new hip hop and grime music movement in London. This was a way for me to become a producer, singer, songwriter so that I could do everything in music and create my own unique sound".Ms. Sebastian is quite talented and creative, in 2017 she created a new concept, which she titled. Where she details the ways in which she was working with a fashion designer. She stated, "I took pictures while modeling the outfits and wrote a poem to go with every image that was telling the story of the collection. The theme of the collection was '. Through my poem and the pictures, I told the story, I also added my music to the visual representation"Ms. Sebastian is both multi-talented and multifaceted. While working on her albums, she always took charge of the creative process, and made sure she was authentic with her masterpieces of art. Her art is her soul and it derives from her personal experiences. Which is why her first album was titledwhich means a creative who listens to the beat of the Universe and works on self-identity.Ms. Sebastian is always evolving and finding new ways to give back to her fans and humanity. She launchedto inspire the human race and to make the world a better place. Ms. Sebastian is passionate and dedicated to her craft. Alchemist TV is a major platform that shares the happenings and the news around the world that many people underground looked, to provide truth and honesty about current events and politics. It has become one of the main channels that covered events in the past two years about the people and their power, with many exclusives about historical events.Ms. Sebastian stated, "Whether it's music, fashion, art, visuals, spiritual knowledge, it is about paving the way to help humanity. In most spiritual traditions around the world the journey of the soul means finding the truth through learning from different experiences, becoming enlightened, going towards the light of knowledge. In the past two hundred years, especially after Hegel's dialectics, there is a view that is commonly pushed, that everyone has their own truth and according to that 'nobody knows the truth' and every human being only sees the world based on experiences from childhood and later on in life. However, in ancient spiritual traditions it is possible to know the ultimate truth about events. Those who are able to achieve this state are called the 'people of knowledge'. They lead other people, this is higher than politics and banking systems as it is the knowledge about the way the Universe works".At the same time being a leader does not equate to being selfish. In the East, in many traditional cultures, a person leads by example as it helps the community.Music is a leading form of the arts that connects people and teaches them. 2022 is the Year of the Tiger, which symbolizes the ultimate leader, a revolutionary mind.remix