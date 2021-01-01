 
SPECTRAFORCE® Earns Supplier Excellence Award from KellyOCG®

SPECTRAFORCE® Delivers Unrivaled Workforce Solutions Earning the Supplier Excellence Award from Kelly OCG®!
By: Alison Webster
 
 
Supplier Excellence Award
Supplier Excellence Award
RALEIGH, N.C. - May 27, 2022 - PRLog -- Raleigh, NC / USA -- SPECTRAFORCE® was one of 28 suppliers recently recognized at a virtual ceremony by KellyOCG®, the outsourcing and consulting group of Kelly, with a Supplier Excellence Award for providing superior workforce solutions with a focus on service, results, and a strategic partnership that make a significant positive impact on the KellyOCG business. Award winners represent top-performing suppliers across North America, EMEA, and APAC, and are less than 1% of the total KellyOCG supply chain, which includes 3,000 active partnerships across 140 countries.

The tenth annual event celebrated this year's honorees, including four diversity-owned suppliers within the KellyOCG Supplier Excellence and Going the Extra Mile award categories and one Rookie of the Year award recipient.

SPECTRAFORCE® was one of 26 Supplier Excellence Award winners, and one of the four diversity-owned suppliers to win the award. Winners in this category are evaluated on performance across several programs for hires, as well as response and hit rates, legal compliance, and operational partnerships with Kelly stakeholders.

"Our global supplier community is essential to supporting our customers with talent solutions that solve their most challenging workforce needs to move their business forward.  We congratulate all our 2021 Supplier Award winners and thank them for their ongoing partnership and support," says Pam Sands, Vice President of Product Management and Partnerships for Kelly. "SPECTRAFORCE is among an elite group of high-performing suppliers who are critical to the work of the future. We're honored to recognize them for their exceptional performance to connect customers with the full spectrum of top talent around the world."

"At SPECTRAFORCE, we cherish our strong and lasting partnership with KellyOCG," says Martha Derbyshire, SPECTRAFORCE's Client Relations EVP. "Together, we create and provide key value-added services for our global clients by contributing best-in-class talent, utilizing our advanced AI technologies, and prioritizing the human-to-human connection that ultimately allows us to efficiently place the right people with our clients."

Get more information about the KellyOCG Supplier Excellence Awards

Read the  press release (https://www.kellyservices.com/global/about-us/news-center...) in the Kelly newsroom.

Visit the KellyOCG Supplier Excellence Awards page (https://www.kellyocg.com/aboutus/company/supplier-communi...)

About SPECTRAFORCE®

Established in 2004, SPECTRAFORCE® is one of the fastest-growing global staffing companies servicing over 120 mid-to-large-scale clients in North America and India, within the Technology, Financial Services, Insurance, Healthcare, Pharmaceutical, Life Sciences, Telecom, and Utility industries. A diversity-owned firm, SPECTRAFORCE® is built on the concept of "human connection," defined by its branding tagline NEWJOBPHORIA®, which is the excitement of bringing joy and freedom to the work lifestyle so its staff and clients can reach their highest potential. Learn more at http://www.spectraforce.com.

About KellyOCG®

KellyOCG connects companies with the talented people they need to fuel and grow their business through our unrivaled global talent supply chain and leading workforce solutions including Managed Service Provider (MSP) and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO). We combine decades of people industry experience with proprietary insights and a continued focus on technology to produce world-class programs that meet an organization's unique workforce needs and can start them on their journey to total talent management. Our ability to anticipate what's next for talent solutions drives us to challenge the status quo making us a trusted partner for our global client portfolio, which spans leading industries across North America, APAC, and EMEA. Visit kellyocg.com (https://www.kellyocg.com/?utm_source=press-release&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=ocg_b2b_boilerplate_pr_organic&utm_content=pr_july-1-2021_global) or connect with us on LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/kellyocg/mycompany/) to learn more.

Contact
SPECTRAFORCE
Alison Webster, Marketing Manager
marketing@spectraforce.com
***@spectraforce.com
Email:***@spectraforce.com Email Verified
Tags:Recruitment
Industry:Human resources
Location:Raleigh - North Carolina - United States
Subject:Awards
