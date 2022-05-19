News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Follow on Google News
MBCEA Announces 2022 Building of the Year Winners
By: MBCEA
In addition to the overall winner, Awards of Merit and Excellence were announced for buildings in three separate categories: Education and Recreation, Manufacturing and Warehouse, and Specialty Buildings.
Below is a complete list of 2022 MBCEA Building of the Year Award Winners and the MBCEA members that worked on the building, as well as the metal building manufacturer/
Building of the Year: The Arbogast Performing Arts Center, Troy, OH. Foundation Steel, LLC located in Swanton, OH, served as the building erector on the 41,000-square-
Education and Recreation – Award of Excellence: Rock Creek Curling Center, Lafayette, CO. Buildings by Design, located in Brush, CO, served as the metal building contractor for the 32,500-square-
Education and Recreation – Award of Merit: Melissa ISD Indoor Practice Facility, Melissa, TX. The 134,200-square-
Manufacturing and Warehouse – Award of Excellence: Classic Granite & Marble, Powhaten, VA. Super Structures General Contractors, Inc., located in Powhaten, VA, was the general contractor and metal building erector for the 89,500-square-
Manufacturing and Warehouse – Award of Merit: Insulation Technology Corporation, Frederick, CO. Baker Builders, of Frederick, CO, served as the general contractor and building erector for the 33,750-square-
Specialty Buildings – Award of Excellence: Alpine Lumber, Silverthorne, CO. Heath Steel, located in Fort Collins, CO, served as the design-build metal building subcontractor for the three-building, 38,000-square-
Specialty Buildings – Award of Merit: Fourth Street Crossing Market Hall, Silverthorne, CO. Heath Steel, located in Fort Collins, CO, served as the design-build metal building subcontractor for this 23,000-square-
"Congratulations to Foundation Steel and all of the 2022 Building of the Year winners," says Sasha Demyan, MBCEA Executive Director. "Our members presented an outstanding collection of buildings and projects for this year's contest. It was wonderful to be able to be back together and present the awards in person."
Entries are judged by an outside panel of judges based on the following criteria: Aesthetics, Unusual or Interesting Features, Quality, Complexity, and Green Building Elements. Judges for this year's awards are Ronald Albert, AIA, RHA Architects; Jerry Gorski, Gorski Engineering;
Contact
Sasha Demyan
***@mbcea.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse