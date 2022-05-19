 
News By Tag
* Metal Building
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Construction
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Bethlehem
  Pennsylvania
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
China
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2022
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
25242322212019

Follow on Google News

MBCEA Announces 2022 Building of the Year Winners

By: MBCEA
 
 
Arbogast Performing Arts Center
Arbogast Performing Arts Center
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - May 24, 2022 - PRLog -- www.mbcea.org - The Metal Building Contractors and Erectors Association (MBCEA) announced its 2022 Building of the Year winners at the 53rd Annual MBCEA Conference, held April 27 – 29 in Tucson, Arizona. The top award this year goes to the Arbogast Performing Arts Center in Troy, OH, erected by Foundation Steel, LLC of Swanton, OH.

In addition to the overall winner, Awards of Merit and Excellence were announced for buildings in three separate categories: Education and Recreation, Manufacturing and Warehouse, and Specialty Buildings.

Below is a complete list of 2022 MBCEA Building of the Year Award Winners and the MBCEA members that worked on the building, as well as the metal building manufacturer/supplier:

Building of the Year: The Arbogast Performing Arts Center, Troy, OH. Foundation Steel, LLC located in Swanton, OH, served as the building erector on the 41,000-square-foot community arts center. BlueScope Construction, Kansas City, MO served as the broker and Brentwood Builders Inc., Cedarville, OH, as the construction manager. The building was manufactured by Butler Manufacturing of Kansas City, MO.

Education and Recreation – Award of Excellence: Rock Creek Curling Center, Lafayette, CO. Buildings by Design, located in Brush, CO, served as the metal building contractor for the 32,500-square-foot facility. Chief Buildings of Grand Island, NE, was the metal building manufacturer.

Education and Recreation – Award of Merit: Melissa ISD Indoor Practice Facility, Melissa, TX. The 134,200-square-foot metal building was manufactured and erected by Red Dot Buildings of Athens, TX.

Manufacturing and Warehouse – Award of Excellence: Classic Granite & Marble, Powhaten, VA. Super Structures General Contractors, Inc., located in Powhaten, VA, was the general contractor and metal building erector for the 89,500-square-foot warehouse and office complex.  Metallic Building Systems, headquartered in Houston, TX, manufactured the metal building.

Manufacturing and Warehouse – Award of Merit: Insulation Technology Corporation, Frederick, CO. Baker Builders, of Frederick, CO, served as the general contractor and building erector for the 33,750-square-foot office and manufacturing facility. The metal building was manufactured by Varco Pruden Buildings of Memphis, TN.

Specialty Buildings – Award of Excellence: Alpine Lumber, Silverthorne, CO. Heath Steel, located in Fort Collins, CO, served as the design-build metal building subcontractor for the three-building, 38,000-square-foot lumber yard and retail store project. Additionally, MBCEA member Big Johnson Construction in Fort Morgan, CO served as the erector. Chief Buildings of Grand Island, NE, was the metal building manufacturer.

Specialty Buildings – Award of Merit: Fourth Street Crossing Market Hall, Silverthorne, CO. Heath Steel, located in Fort Collins, CO, served as the design-build metal building subcontractor for this 23,000-square-foot retail market project and Big Johnson Construction in Fort Morgan, CO as the erector. Chief Buildings of Grand Island, NE, was the metal building manufacturer.

"Congratulations to Foundation Steel and all of the 2022 Building of the Year winners," says Sasha Demyan, MBCEA Executive Director. "Our members presented an outstanding collection of buildings and projects for this year's contest. It was wonderful to be able to be back together and present the awards in person."

Entries are judged by an outside panel of judges based on the following criteria:  Aesthetics, Unusual or Interesting Features, Quality, Complexity, and Green Building Elements. Judges for this year's awards are Ronald Albert, AIA, RHA Architects; Jerry Gorski, Gorski Engineering; and Matthew B. Jarmel, AIA, MBA, Jarmel Kizel Architects and Engineers, Inc. To be eligible, the project must have been completed in 2021 by an MBCEA member. For more information on MBCEA's Building of the Year winners, visit www.mbcea.org.

Contact
Sasha Demyan
***@mbcea.org
End
Email:***@mbcea.org
Tags:Metal Building
Industry:Construction
Location:Bethlehem - Pennsylvania - United States
Subject:Awards
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
TWI-PR News
Trending
Most Viewed
Daily News

Most Viewed
Daily News

May 24, 2022 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share