L-Tron renews Partnership with Loftware NiceLabel
By: L-Tron
"The NiceLabel/Loftware merger combined two talented teams and a plethora of technologies to continue making forward progress in the labeling industry," says Trevor DiMarco, L-Tron President. "The organization not only offers distinctive products from both company names, but also new solutions developed under the merger. Our partnership continues to broaden our labeling portfolio and L-Tron's ability to offer high-quality, custom labeling solutions to our customers."
L-Tron's team has deep industry knowledge and is skilled at identifying the best labeling solutions and software to accomplish difficult barcode labeling tasks. L-Tron offers resources ranging from test and sample labels to technical support and service. The L-Tron team is well-versed in current business regulations for a wide range of industries and highly knowledgeable about business operations and supply chain challenges.
We are proud to continue to build on our relationship with Loftware Nicelabel.
For more information visit our partner page:
About L-Tron
Established in 1975, L-Tron specializes in world-class data capture hardware and software for the public sector
