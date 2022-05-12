News By Tag
Wellness Community Welcomes Holistic Practice to the Triad
Last Friday, Carolina Core Wellness (CCW) excitedly announced a critical partnership with Premier Holistic Services (PHS). PHS is the world's first Holistic Dental Alliance Organization.
The partnership between CCW and PHS was formed to bring both groups' visions of a whole-person, holistic healthcare network to fruition. CCW will serve as a physical, centralized home for a wide variety of holistic and integrative providers such as Allergists, Cardiologists, Chiropractors, Pain Management Providers, Counselors, Massage Therapists, Pediatric Providers, Acupuncturists, and Women's Health Providers. CCW has already announced its partnership with Triad Lifestyle Medicine, a local lifestyle medicine practice. CCW's next big goal was to partner with a holistic dental practice, for as it currently stands, Triad residents are forced to travel to other parts of the state to receive these services. The momentous handshake that took place today between Carolina Core Wellness and Premier Holistic Services is the next HUGE step in securing CCW's vision of a single location where ALL of a patient's health and wellness needs can be met under one roof - medical, dental, and more.
PHS partners include:
Dr. John Kempter - DDS, FICOI, AIAOMT. Partner of Premier Holistic Services. Dentist and Owner of Kempter Holistic Dentistry, a highly successful dental practice located in Concord and Charlotte, North Carolina that focuses on Complete Holistic Dentistry.
Dr. Ralph Mensah - DDS, FICOI, AIAOMT. Partner of Premier Holistic Services. Dentist and Owner of Integrative Holistic Dentistry, a highly successful dental practice located in Chapel Hill, North Carolina that focuses on Complete Holistic Dentistry.
PHS has several goals they plan to accomplish at CCW in the Triad and other locations: provide highly effective clinical and administrative support for holistic dental practices, facilitate unrivaled patient care, optimize practice management and provide a positive experience for both practice participants and the patients they serve. These milestones will be executed through holistic dental services for patients, as well as practice structure for their facilities such as comprehensive holistic Dental office training, healthy culture development, brand development, recruitment and associate training, and dental service organization benefits.
Carolina Core Wellness is located at 4000 Ossi Court in North High Point. The building will have the capacity to hold approximately 30 wellness practices. Jeff Mabe, Chief Operating Officer of Carolina Core Wellness, believes that this single destination will be the area's new blueprint for wellness.
Carolina Core Wellness will also be the home of Core Coffee, High Point's newest all-local coffee shop featuring a full-service espresso bar using Fortuna Coffee, wellness-minded provisions from makers located right in the Triad area, healthy meal options, plus cold-pressed juice from the very popular Village Juice & Kitchen, with more seasonal offerings handcrafted on-site. With space for meetings, social gatherings, or remote work, Core Coffee can be your new go-to for a guilt-free start to your day or a place to sit and stay awhile and enjoy the convenience of health and wellness while you work. Core Coffee Chief Operating Officer Danielle Blanton shared, "We're excited to bring a unique offering like this to the Triad, and we hope to see you soon!"
When asked what led Carolina Core Wellness to undergo such measures for the health and wellness community, Mabe stated, "We believe holistic, patient-first care should be more easily accessible to residents of North Carolina. We believe that these providers should find it easier to refer and network with one another. Patients should not have to drive all over the state for their various wellness needs. It should be as easy as walking down the hall. We have also observed that this part of the Triad needs a community space for remote work, meetings, and events that are both welcoming and supportive of wellness. We believe in supporting the growth of entrepreneurs. If you are a wellness patient, get ready to enjoy a wellness destination like no other in summer 2022 and be prepared to have all your wellness needs meeting in one welcoming location!"
Whether it is stopping by Core Coffee, where you can simply enjoy a cup of coffee in a warm, cozy environment, or benefit from the other various services offered within the facility, Carolina Core Wellness wants their providers and patients to feel right at home. And with its pivotal partnerships with Premier Holistic Services and Triad Lifestyle Medicine, CCW is looking forward to building a stronger view of total holistic health.
At Carolina Core Wellness our vision is to create a community of wellness providers that care for and nurture the physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual needs of those living in the Piedmont Triad area. From maintaining optimal health to coping with chronic conditions, these providers play a critical role in an individual's wellness journey. Carolina Core Wellness provides a unique community space for Holistic providers across multiple disciplines designed to support these providers on a level that allows them to fully focus their attention on their patients – not administrative details. We are here to promote and support the utilization of this community of wellness providers and their ability to better serve patients regardless of their needs. For more information or to schedule a visit, please visit www.carolinacorewellness.com
Contact
Carolina Core Wellness
***@carolinacorewellness.com
