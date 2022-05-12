News By Tag
The LDC Gas Forum Northeast occurs June 13-15, 2022 at the Westin Copley Place
Northeast U.S. natural gas market decision-makers meet to gain insight, analyze, and structure arrangements to buy, sell and transport natural gas as a key element of energy transition.
This year's event is scrambling to address a variety of critical issues that are converging on natural gas markets. Dominant topics include "Global Energy Geopolitics and Energy Security", "Global LNG Demand and U.S. Exports", "Energy Transition (to lower carbon energy sources)", and "Environmental, Social, Governance (ESG)". Significant portions of the agenda will be devoted to how market participants are rushing to design and implement innovative methods to offer lower carbon content energy alternatives, including Responsibly Sourced Gas (RSG), Renewable Natural Gas (RNG), Hydrogen (H2), Carbon Capture (CC), virtual pipelines, independent certification and digital of tracking of GHG content, etc.
Beyond these overarching themes, the Northeast U.S. region brings its own specific issues as it continues to be a natural gas market in transition. Dense population and post-Pandemic recovery brings strong demand. Satisfying that demand, particularly in the winter, continues to be a challenge. Ample supply is available nearby in the Marcellus/Utica shale. However, connecting that supply to northeast markets is increasingly difficult as resistance to new midstream infrastructure, has become extreme. While there is growing sentiment for an all-renewable energy environment, there are clear signs that mandates to achieve this goal are simply unachievable without significant continued contribution of natural gas to the energy mix. In the meantime, natural gas markets are responding quickly with a raft of creative solutions that offer lower carbon energy that is reliable, readily available, and economic.
These market conditions translate into potential for volatility and the need for informed decisions on structuring commercial arrangements into the future.
The content program of the LDC Gas Forum Northeast incorporates 2 ½ days of keynote presentations, and moderated panels. Keynote addresses include: Mark Aufmuth, Managing Director, Low Carbon & Cross Commodity Origination, bp; Kevin Little, SVP, Macquarie Energy; Toby Rice, President and Chief Executive Officer, EQT Corporation;
The Program also includes nine moderated Panel discussions addressing a variety of timely topics, with well-qualified industry experts, including representatives from: FTI Consulting, ICIS, S&P Global, Cleveland Advisory, Argus Media, NatGasHub.com, Williams, Context Labs, Natural Gas Supply Association, INGAA, Southwestern Energy Company, Project Canary, Xpansiv, Quantum Fuel Systems, Chesapeake Utilities, Mobility-Utility Zero/low-carbon H2 Solutions, Cashman Preload Cryogenics, Enbridge Gas, Chart Industries, Enbridge, BHE GT&S, CB&I Storage Solutions, Gas South, New Energy Development, Ormat Technologies, Sapphire Gas Solutions, REV LNG, Vermont Gas, Procter & Gamble. Note – edits will be required as Agenda is finalized.
Even in today's digital age, natural gas market participants appreciate an event that facilitates face-to-face interaction. The LDC Gas Forum is uniquely structured to meet this requirement and has been the venue of choice, for thousands of participants, for decades. Registration is still available at http://www.ldcgasforums.com/
The LDC Gas Forums (4), Gulf Coast Energy Forum and US-Mexico Natural Gas Forum series consists of six annual events each focused on a key natural gas market region across North America. This is where buyers and sellers meet to do business. Much more than simply conferences, the Forums are a venue that delivers insights on critical issues affecting natural gas, LNG, RSG, RNG and emerging energy markets, but in addition provide participants opportunities to meet with industry counterparts to negotiate commercial business transactions. Timely panel discussions featuring key industry authorities focus on important questions facing buyers, sellers, transportation operators, service/product suppliers, and other market stakeholders in competitive energy markets. Topics addressed include: Energy Transition, ESG, Supply & Demand, Financial Outlook, Pipeline/Storage/
