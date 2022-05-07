News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Follow on Google News
MBMA Announces 2021 Safety Award Winners
By: MBMA
"Promoting workplace safety is one of MBMA's most important objectives and these awards recognize the member companies that set an example for all of us," says Tony Bouquot, general manager of MBMA. "For 2021, our Building Systems members had 47 plant facilities that participated in MBMA's Quarterly OSHA Injury Statistics Program, logging over 13 million hours on the job. Our Associate member awards program expands the focus on safety across the entire industry to also include our suppliers' facilities."
MBMA is a leader in advocating for robust safety programs throughout the metal building systems industry. "MBMA members strive to make the metal building industry a very safe place to build a career. The benefits to effective safety initiatives are many and include boosting employee morale, improving operations, and mitigating insurance risks and exposure to OSHA audits. MBMA is pleased to recognize safety best practices through these awards," Bouquot says.
MBMA's awards program consists of three categories. The 2021 Superior Safety Award was given to eight plants that achieved zero recordable cases for the entire calendar year, a significant accomplishment. The seven facilities that received the 2021 Safety Performance Award achieved an incident rate equal to 50% or less than the OSHA industry average. The 2021 Associate Member Safety Award went to five companies with facilities that achieved zero recordable cases for the year, also a major achievement.
The following is a comprehensive list of 2021 MBMA safety award winners:
2021 Superior Safety Award – In recognition of Building Systems member manufacturing facilities with zero recordable incidents.
2021 Safety Performance Award – In recognition of Building Systems member manufacturing facilities having achieved an incident rate equal to 50% or less than the industry average as reported by OSHA.
2021 Associate Member Safety Award – In recognition of Associate member facilities with zero recordable incidents.
_______
Founded in 1956, MBMA serves manufacturers and suppliers as it works to promote the metal building systems industry. The association provides a wealth of useful information on its website, www.MBMA.com. Resources include technical materials, research reports, videos and design guides. The MBMA blog (http://blog.mbma.com/
Contact
Tony Bouquot
***@mbma.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse