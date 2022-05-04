International Intelligence Advisor Exposes The Shocking Origins of Havana Syndrome In New Book

Master Spy & International Intelligence Advisor Dr. Julio Antonio del Marmol Releases Hard Hitting Book, Black Tears: the Havana Syndrome & Exposes Origins of Havana Syndrome

-- Master Spy and International Intelligence Advisor Dr. Julio Antonio del Marmol has released an extraordinary, new book,In it he exposes the naked truth of the origins and coverups of this horrific attack on our diplomatic personnel, not just in Havana, but all over the world. It involves secrets that those in the highest levels of our government have tried for years to keep from the public eye. With the story on 60 Minutes from the broadcast of February 20, 2022, the Havana Syndrome is back in the news. But several mysteries still surround the subject: why did it apparently start in Havana? What actually causes it, and what is behind it? Master Spy International Intelligence Advisor Dr. Julio Antonio del Marmol answers these questions and more in his latest forthcoming book,About the source of the syndrome, he says, "What seems impossible is already in motion."Dr. Julio Antonio del Marmol was the youngest military commander in the Cuban revolution at the age of 11. Before he had reached his 12birthday, he had discovered the sinister truth behind it and became, with the help of his master spy and mentor, Dr. Emilio del Marmol, he himself became the youngest master spy in history. For the next ten years, he took secrets out of Fidel Castro's office and sent them to the naval base on Guantanamo Bay. When his cover was blown in October of 1971, he was forced to escape the island by swimming for over 12 hours in the freezing waters in the middle of a dark, moonless night to the U.S. Naval Reservation at Guantanamo. This was done by the advice of his friends in the intelligence community that planned his exit very well, allowing him to successfully abandon the island and taking him away from his certain death. Since then, he has taken his fight against communism and totalitarianism to a global level, earning him the title of International Intelligence Advisor.is published by Cuban Lightning Publications International and will be available on Lulu Express, Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other book selling websites worldwide.For sales information, contact Tad Atkinson, Vice President of Operations for Cuban Lightning Enterprises by phone at 310-903-9295 or by email at tad.cubanlightning.com@gmail.com.A great deal of information readily obtainable is actually misinformation. As a result, people make decisions based on bad information. In any battle, the success or failure of the war depends entirely on the quality of intelligence those on the battlefield have. The goal of Cuban Lightning Enterprises is to correct the misinformation;people can still make bad decisions, but at least they will be doing so based on reliable information. Anyone who wants to know the concealed truth of what is actually going on behind the scenes on the world stage should get a copy of this book.