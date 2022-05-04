News By Tag
International Intelligence Advisor Exposes The Shocking Origins of Havana Syndrome In New Book
Master Spy & International Intelligence Advisor Dr. Julio Antonio del Marmol Releases Hard Hitting Book, Black Tears: the Havana Syndrome & Exposes Origins of Havana Syndrome
About the source of the syndrome, he says, "What seems impossible is already in motion."
Dr. Julio Antonio del Marmol was the youngest military commander in the Cuban revolution at the age of 11. Before he had reached his 12th birthday, he had discovered the sinister truth behind it and became, with the help of his master spy and mentor, Dr. Emilio del Marmol, he himself became the youngest master spy in history. For the next ten years, he took secrets out of Fidel Castro's office and sent them to the naval base on Guantanamo Bay. When his cover was blown in October of 1971, he was forced to escape the island by swimming for over 12 hours in the freezing waters in the middle of a dark, moonless night to the U.S. Naval Reservation at Guantanamo. This was done by the advice of his friends in the intelligence community that planned his exit very well, allowing him to successfully abandon the island and taking him away from his certain death. Since then, he has taken his fight against communism and totalitarianism to a global level, earning him the title of International Intelligence Advisor.
Black Tears: The Havana Syndrome is published by Cuban Lightning Publications International and will be available on Lulu Express, Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other book selling websites worldwide.
For sales information, contact Tad Atkinson, Vice President of Operations for Cuban Lightning Enterprises by phone at 310-903-9295 or by email at tad.cubanlightning.com@
A great deal of information readily obtainable is actually misinformation. As a result, people make decisions based on bad information. In any battle, the success or failure of the war depends entirely on the quality of intelligence those on the battlefield have. The goal of Cuban Lightning Enterprises is to correct the misinformation;
