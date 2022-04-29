Dranoff 2 Piano presents "Music of Cuban Independence"

Musiccubanindependence Email V2

Contact

Carlene M. Sawyer

carlene@dranoff2piano.org

3055729900 Carlene M. Sawyer3055729900

End

--on May 20, 2022, at the Miami-Dade County Auditorium will explore Cuba's spectacular musical heritage, celebrating the contributions of famous Cuban artists and composers from the time of Cuba's independence from Spain to the present.features our own Miami Cuban-American artists: Grammy winning and Grammy nominated pianists Martin Bejerano and Tal Cohen, bassist Jose Armando Gola, and Master Percussionist and Cuban music historian Ignacio Berroa performing Classical, Jazz and Afro-Cuban works of Cuba and its diaspora.125 years of the best-loved Music of CubaClassic Cuban "Songbook" Lecuona, Leo Brower, Pablo MilanesClassical Cuban Composers Sergio Barroso, Ignacio CervantesThelonious Monk, Dizzy Gillespie, Martin Bejeranowill be a gorgeous performance journey of Cuban music and its inspirations from the post-colonial era to the 21st century recognizing the important artistic contributions and exciting entertainment of our closest neighbor. Dranoff 2 Piano's concert will remind audiences that, although 90 miles can seem so far away, sometimes the music simply is an open door to our own hometown art and culture.About DranoffFor 36 years, the Dranoff International 2 Piano Foundation has been the world's leading champion of exclusively two piano repertoire and artistry. It is the only international foundation, accredited by the World Federation of International Music Competitions, to discover, promote, and award honors to top professional duo piano artists through its competition, commissions, and presentations of duo piano concerts. The Dranoff promotes awareness in a new generation of students of the transformational power of music and the arts through its multi-disciplinary, educational, and inspirational concert program, PIANO SLAM.About the ArtistsMartin Bejerano is an acclaimed pianist and composer and has performed/recorded with numerous jazz luminaries including his 20 year association with GRAMMY Lifetime Achievement Award-winning drummer Roy Haynes, Christian McBride Band, Dave Holland, Pat Metheny, Ignacio Berroa and others performing at most of the major jazz clubs, festivals and venues around the world. He is featured on over 25 recordings, including the GRAMMY nominatedwith the Roy Haynes Quartet, and Roxana Amed's Latin GRAMMY nominated album. An award-winning bandleader, Martin's trio has performed at such notable venues as Symphony Space, Dizzy's Club Coca-Cola, The Jazz Gallery, Barquisimeto Jazz Festival, El Hatillo Jazz Festival, St. Petersburg Jazz Festival, Festival Miami, and Lucerne Piano Off-Stage Festival. His most recent recording,, was selected as Downbeat Magazine's "Editor's Choice", and he was recently awarded his second "New Jazz Works" grant from Chamber Music America in 2017, as well as composing grants and commissions from the Dranoff International 2 Piano Foundation and Sonos Chamber Orchestra. His work on Roxana Amed's acclaimedalbum in 2021, on which he played piano and composed and/or arranged much of the music, contributed to its being nominated for a Latin GRAMMY award. Currently, Martin heads the Jazz Piano Studio at the acclaimed Frost School of Music, University of Miami, is serving as Artistic Director for the world-renown Dranoff International 2 Piano Foundation, and continues touring and recording with artists including Roy Haynes, Ignacio Berroa Trio, Dafnis Prieto, Jonathan Kreisberg Quartet, and Roxana Amed, as well as with his current project,Tal Cohen is a Grammy award winning pianist hailing from Israel who has received much acclaim during his young career. He was the winner of the Barry Harris National Piano Competition and was the recipient of the prestigious Freedman Fellowship award at the Sydney Opera House. Tal has played around the Globe with Terence Blanchard, Greg Osby, Ignacio Berroa and Joe Lovano, and he has performed at numerous festivals such as Jazzbez Jazz Festival (Ukraine), Detroit Jazz Festival, Melbourne Jazz Festival (Australia), Sopot Jazz Festival (Poland), and others. Cohen has become one of the most in demand pianists with his unique blend of Jewish melodies, traditional jazz Harmony and an impeccable rhythmic pallet forging a path to be remembered.Ignacio Berroa has been recognized as one of the greatest drummers of our time. A leading innovator in the blending of Afro-Cuban and American jazz styles, his artful drumming has supported a wide spectrum of the very top names in jazz, including Dizzy Gillespie, McCoy Tyner, Chick Corea, Wynton Marsalis, Freddie Hubbard, Charlie Haden, and Gonzalo Rubalcaba. Ignacio has led his own Grammy- nominated group for over 20 years and has performed at nearly all the major jazz festivals, concert halls, and clubs internationally. He has consistently been on the cutting edge of the jazz and Latin jazz scene for nearly 40 years and has been an integral influence on its shape and development. His incredible artistry on the drums has garnered critical praise across the world, with the L. A. Times writing, "Ignacio Berroa may be the strongest and most versatile drummer Gillespie has hired in years." Modern Drummer wrote, "Like a Cuban Roy Haynes, Ignacio's drumming sizzles, sparks, and pops, easily flowing from Rumba to Swing."He was included on the 2011 Blue Note Records Compilation CD, "Jazz Drumming Legends," which features some of the most renowned drummers in jazz history. Jazz icon Dizzy Gillespie defined Ignacio as, "... the only Latin drummer in the world, in the history of American music, that intimately knows both worlds: his native Afro–Cuban music as well as Jazz..."Jose Armando Gola is a Cuban native and has played bass since age thirteen and attended the Amadeo Roldan Conservatory. He plays both upright and electric bass in various settings, has toured internationally and played at major jazz festivals. Only in his mid-20s, he has worked with Rubalcaba for the past twelve years. Gola has appeared on three GRAMMY® nominated 'Blue Note' label albums, 'PASEO' and 'CODES',TE ACUERDAS 'FRANCISCO CESPEDES"UNIVERSAL label album, and on ARTURO SANDOVAL'S GRAMMY® Award Winning album, 'RUMBA PALACE'. as well on ALEJANDRO SANZ'S GRAMMY® Award Winning album, 'EL TREN DE LOS MOMENTOS'Media Contact:Carlene M. Sawyercarlene@dranoff2piano.org