Independent Producer Karen Morris debuts The Rat Pack Music Alliance
Ms. Morris has created a RPMA website as a Rat Pack collective, and has arranged a distinguished Advisory Board panel for creative guidance, including talented professionals:
The RPMA mission (and website) focuses on sharing information about how performing artists, musicians, authors, broadcasters or other entertainment industry folks, were influenced by the music of The Rat Pack.
Excerpts from books, online articles and photos are also part of The Rat Pack Music Alliance website.
In addition, the swingin' stories pages on the site are full of anecdotes from a variety of entertainment and sports figures who reveal personal moments or insights about The Rat Pack icons.
One swingin' story is shared by comedian Tom Dreesen in his book Still Standing, My Journey from Streets and Saloons to the Stage, and Sinatra via co-author Darren Grubb, about a conversation he had with Frank Sinatra while on tour, revealing why Sinatra always wears a tuxedo; another, Michael Weintraub shared an article via Vanity Fair about legendary producer/manager/
Many Sinatra style vocalists from across the country contributed as well. A few of the singers who have been honoring Frank Sinatra by covering his classic songs for many years, and who have shared stories on the site are: Steven Maglio; Tom Stevens; Bob Anderson; Henry Prego; Rose Kingsley; Dave Damiani; Vaughn Suponatime and many more.
Ms. Morris will continue to collect and research stories about Frank, Dean and Sammy, and add those to the RPMA website.
The future goal of The Rat Pack Music Alliance is to continue honoring the marvelous music of Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Sammy Davis, Jr., and produce musical events that educate, inform and entertain audiences who attend.
Visit The Rat Pack Music Alliance website at https://www.rat-
For more information about Karen Morris visit https://sandcastlecommunications.weebly.com/
