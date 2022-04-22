News By Tag
Persona Life Skills social-emotional learning integrates with NetSupport's classroom.cloud
Persona Education, the UK based edtech company funded by Innovate UK & Google Cloud for Startups, has announced its popular online social-emotional learning platform, Persona Life Skills, will now be linked directly from classroom.cloud.
NetSupport has always been focused on student wellbeing and has continuously refined its solutions, such as by adding a new online safety toolkit in classroom.cloud to support schools' efforts in keeping students safe as they learn online. Going one step further, its new 'Connectors' section allows seamless access for staff to access a rich ecosystem of complementary EdTech solutions for their school. Persona Life Skills will now be directly linked from classroom.cloud's via the Connectors.
CEO of NetSupport, Al Kingsley, comments: "It's important to recognise that wellbeing plays an important part to a student's success. Equipping students with social-emotional skills is an excellent way to improve academic and personal development. Integrating with Persona Life Skills made perfect sense to help schools access complementary social-emotional solutions and, beyond that, it's a brilliant solution."
CEO and Founder of Persona Education, Pete Read, said "With a 91% student progress rating and very positive feedback from teachers, we know our Persona Life Skills online learning modules and personality insights really help high school students build social-emotional skills for the life challenges they are all facing – whether they are in the classroom or in blended learning. So, the opportunity to offer the platform through classroom.cloud, which enables seamless classroom and remote teaching and learning, is a great fit. This will make it even easier for teachers to guide students to discover their own unique Persona and build life skills that boost their wellbeing and employability."
Persona Life Skills is the popular online social-emotional learning platform with a unique personality insights framework at its heart, where students age 13-19 develop life skills that help to boost their wellbeing and employability. To date, 240 schools in 28 countries have signed up to use the platform with over 56,000 students.
The platform offers a scaffolded, age-appropriate online learning curriculum for Year 9-13/Grade 8-12 (KS3, KS4, KS5) secondary students, built around Persona's personality insights framework, rooted in behavioural science, and complementing existing school RSE, PSHE, SEL, life skills and wellbeing lessons.
classroom.cloud also links directly to MYCONCERN, CPOMS, National Online Safety, Nurture, Pobble, Natterhub and many other education solutions, and it also integrates with Google Classroom, ClassLink, Microsoft School Data Sync, Clever and Microsoft Office 365.
