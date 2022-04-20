News By Tag
LBI Wedding Road Show Welcomes New Audiences for Future Celebrations
The Southern Ocean Chamber's in person 14th annual tour hosted decision makers and their entourage for tips, tastes and trends of post pandemic event planning
The unique show is motivationally designed to move potential hosts, their friends and family around the region. The event features showcase venues, which have party professionals on-site, food and services including Beach Haven Marlin & Tuna Club, Brant Beach Yacht Club, Sea Shell Resort & Beach Club, Station 117, Surf City Yacht Club, Terrace Tavern and limited hours at Hotel LBI. They can also drop in at Tour Only locations that were open for viewing the space and amenities such as Buckalew's Daddy O, LBI Foundation of Art and Science, The Gables, The Mainland and Tucker's Tavern The legion of local experts who met with attendees during the Sunday show included: A Sweet Memory Cake Shoppe & Tea Room, Aisle + Arbor, Advisors Mortgage Group, Anna Banana Bakery, Barnegat Light Volunteer Fire Company, Blue Collar Catering, Bruno's Barber Shop, Cakes by Claudia Celebration Creations, Charles Gravener Photography, Chic and Unique, Color Me Beautiful Photography, Country Kettle Fudge, Cruisin' Tikis Long Beach Island, EXIT Realty Jersey Shore, Drifting Sands Hotel, Enchanted Celebrations, Every Bloomin' Thing, Family First Funding, LBI Pancake House, LeAnna Theresa Photography, LBI Historical, Liberty Mutual, Lily in the Valley Florist, Makeup by Judee Jo, Monte Entertainment, Mother Knows Best Event Planning & Rentals, Progressive Dimensions Countertops, Queen City Cycle Boat, Rita's Ice of Manahawkin, Rustic Drift, Shooboo Trolley & Shuttle, Simply Elegant Occasions, 609 Security, South End Surf N Paddle, The Mobile Cigar Lounge, The WooHoo and Touch Of Elegance Catering
The Southern Ocean County Chamber of Commerce who has been serving the community since 1914, thanks all the attendees, members and sponsors for making the 2022 Wedding Road Show & Party Planning tour happen. Sponsors include: Grand Prize Provided by Sea Shell Resort & Beach Club featuring overnight stay, wine pairing, and custom dinner on a private beach, NJ Division of Travel & Tourism, NJWedding.com, Elegant Bridal and B98.5 Press Communications. For more information, go to www.visitLBiregion.com, @southernoceanchamber @LBIRegion @LBIweddingroadshow, call 609 494 7211 or their offices at 265 W Ninth St Ship Bottom, NJ.
