News By Tag
* HVAC
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Follow on Google News
Heat Wave Ushers in Concerns for Elderly Seniors
What Caregivers Need to Know About Extreme Summer Heat and the Elderly
By: PriceMyAC.com
According to John Lamont, CEO of PriceMyAC.com, many Arizona residents forgo regular unit maintenance and wait until the heat waves strike to find out if their AC system is operational. "Unfortunately, many people discover there is a problem with their air conditioner when they need to use it most," says Lamont. As heat waves become more common, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), warns that each year around 618 Americans die from extreme temperatures, most of them elderly people.
Tami Bohannon, CEO of FSL, reminds us that "an efficient and functioning air conditioner and a weatherized home are vital to keeping our vulnerable populations safe as heat climbs into triple digits. For many years, FSL has provided homeowners with personalized recommendations for increasing their home's energy efficiency through the Arizona Home Performance with ENERGY STAR® program."
To protect seniors from the unrelenting summer heat, the standard advice is for them to remain inside air-conditioned buildings, dress lightly and keep hydrated. Unfortunately, this is easier said than done. Part of the problem lies in the fact that seniors often don't realize when they are overheated, dehydrated and in danger.
"In addition to health concerns, seniors often fall victims to unscrupulous companies that take advantage of this aging population,"
Overloaded air conditioning systems can set the stage for shady sales tactics and unreliable contractors. Unfortunately, Arizona is a prime market for fraudulent air conditioner repairs to desperate homeowners — especially the elderly. "We encourage consumers to search for a reputable service company and always do research," adds Lamont. "In fact, we have established a consumer education center on our website to provide information for everyone."
PriceMyAC.com recommends:
For more information about how to diagnose and understand potential issues with your AC unit please visit PriceMyAC.com's Learning Center at: https://www.pricemyac.com/
If you are in need of an energy audit, please visit www.azhomeperformance.com. In addition, low-income homeowners in need of help with a repair of their home's air conditioning system, can call 602-532-2976 x540 to see if they qualify for FSL's Healthy Homes Air Conditioning Program.
Contact
Jodii Zimmerman
***@pricemyac.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse