News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Follow on Google News
Cures Within Reach announces upcoming clinical trials to address veterans' issues
These two new trials will join its Veterans Initiative research portfolio
The two upcoming trials are expected to start as early as Summer 2022, after regulatory and related approvals. The upcoming trials are:
Cures Within Reach focuses on first-in-human or proof-of-concept clinical repurposing trials that catalyze the follow-on funding needed to continue the research. Cures Within Reach's approach helps build evidence for publication and follow-on trials allowing clinicians to make their own decisions with their patients (called off-label use), or for regulatory approval by the FDA or other agencies.
Cures Within Reach's Veterans Initiative finds and funds clinical repurposing projects that address unmet and high priority medical needs of veterans and active military. This initiative utilizes the speed and cost-effectiveness of testing already approved therapies in new indications to improve the quality and length of life of retired military veterans and active US military. Cures Within Reach's Veterans initiative is supported by donors such as the Kahlert Foundation and others.
"As a retired US Army Active Duty / Reserve officer and now a patient diagnosed with blood cancer, I personally understand the value of the clinical repurposing trials funded by Cures Within Reach," said Arthur T. Alm, a veteran and Cures Within Reach donor. "Results from these trials could lead to critical improvements in the quality of life for those who have honorably served our country. I'm proud to give back to my fellow veterans by supporting Cures Within Reach."
Contact
Barbara Goodman
***@cureswithinreach.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse