 
News By Tag
* Piano
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Music
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Kansas City
  Missouri
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
China
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2022
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
17161514131211

Follow on Google News

University of Kansas Selects Grand Piano for University from Steinway Piano Gallery of Kansas City

Entourage of Music Professionals Visits the Steinway Factory in Astoria, NY
By: Steinway Piano Gallery Kansas City
 
KANSAS CITY, Mo. - April 15, 2022 - PRLog -- Student musicians at the University of Kansas in Lawrence Kansas, have a superb new instrument to assist them in their career advancement-  a new Steinway Model B grand piano. A group of musical delegates that included Ellen Sommer, Associate Professor of Practice - Collaborative Piano, University of Kansas Dean Robert Walzel, Gordon McNelly, Owner of the Steinway Piano Gallery of Kansas City, and Bob Dillinger, University of Kansas Piano Technician, traveled to Astoria, New York to the Steinway factory recently to tour Steinway's headquarters and to make their selection.

The group was met by the New York Steinway and Sons representatives as they toured the Steinway Factory Selection Room. As part of the visit, an educational overview was provided as well as a comprehensive tour of the factory to observe skilled craftspersons creating each instrument by hand, from rim to hammer. "It was an honor to work closely with Steinway's representatives," Sommer notes. "Their professionalism and expert knowledge of the instruments is incomparable."

Gordon McNelly states, "Working with KU and Dean Walzel on the trip coordination to the NY Steinway Factory was indeed a great pleasure." McNelly was also honored to take part in the piano's selection process and, "...privileged to be able to assist her and the University with purchasing such a wonderful instrument."

The selection showroom included several Steinway Model B pianos. Hallmarks of the Model B include its consistently refined tone, sensitivity to touch, broad, dynamic range, longer sustains, and nuanced color. Sommer says she spent "quality time" with each instrument before making her choice. The KU School of Music's new Steinway Model B has been delivered to Ellen's studio at the school's Murphy Hall, where the instrument is purposed to assist her students to both hone and excel at their craft for years to come.

About The KU School of Music:

The University of Kansas' KU School of Music is renowned for its comprehensive undergraduate and graduate programs across the major music disciplines. Following their studies in their chosen concentration, taught by leading experts in their fields, KU students and graduates go on to perform across the globe on the world's greatest stages and concert halls.

About the Steinway Piano Gallery of Kansas City:

Across the globe, the name Steinway is synonymous with excellence both in craftsmanship and performance. Serving the greater Kansas City region including the state of Kansas and western Missouri, the Steinway Piano Gallery of Kansas City is dedicated to providing the choicest selection of these renowned instruments to those who require only the highest quality pianos. Their showroom includes Steinway, Spirio, Boston, and Essex instruments for those seeking their choice of musical artistry in its highest form. In addition to concert halls and private residences, the Steinway Piano Gallery additionally provides institutional pianos in Kansas City in K-12 schools, institutions of higher learning, and houses of worship. For more information, please visit https://www.steinwaykc.com/.

Steinway of Kansas City Media Contact:

Gordon McNelly
Steinway Piano Gallery Kansas City
gordon@steinwaykc.com
(913) 815-1000

Contact
Gordon McNelly
Steinway Piano Gallery Kansas City
***@steinwaykc.com
End
Email:***@steinwaykc.com Email Verified
Tags:Piano
Industry:Music
Location:Kansas City - Missouri - United States
Subject:Partnerships
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Active Web Group News
Trending
Most Viewed
Daily News

Most Viewed
Daily News

Apr 15, 2022 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share