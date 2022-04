University of Kansas Selects Grand Piano for University from Steinway Piano Gallery of Kansas City

Entourage of Music Professionals Visits the Steinway Factory in Astoria, NY

By: Steinway Piano Gallery Kansas City

-- Student musicians at the University of Kansas in Lawrence Kansas, have a superb new instrument to assist them in their career advancement-a new Steinway Model B grand piano. A group of musical delegates that included Ellen Sommer, Associate Professor of Practice - Collaborative Piano, University of Kansas Dean Robert Walzel, Gordon McNelly, Owner of the Steinway Piano Gallery of Kansas City, and Bob Dillinger, University of Kansas Piano Technician, traveled to Astoria, New York to the Steinway factory recently to tour Steinway's headquarters and to make their selection.The group was met by the New York Steinway and Sons representatives as they toured the Steinway Factory Selection Room. As part of the visit, an educational overview was provided as well as a comprehensive tour of the factory to observe skilled craftspersons creating each instrument by hand, from rim to hammer. "It was an honor to work closely with Steinway's representatives,"Sommer notes. "Their professionalism and expert knowledge of the instruments is incomparable."Gordon McNelly states, "Working with KU and Dean Walzel on the trip coordination to the NY Steinway Factory was indeed a great pleasure." McNelly was also honored to take part in the piano's selection process and, "...privileged to be able to assist her and the University with purchasing such a wonderful instrument."The selection showroom included several Steinway Model B pianos. Hallmarks of the Model B include its consistently refined tone, sensitivity to touch, broad, dynamic range, longer sustains, and nuanced color. Sommer says she spent "quality time" with each instrument before making her choice. The KU School of Music's new Steinway Model B has been delivered to Ellen's studio at the school's Murphy Hall, where the instrument is purposed to assist her students to both hone and excel at their craft for years to come.The University of Kansas' KU School of Music is renowned for its comprehensive undergraduate and graduate programs across the major music disciplines. Following their studies in their chosen concentration, taught by leading experts in their fields, KU students and graduates go on to perform across the globe on the world's greatest stages and concert halls.Across the globe, the nameis synonymous with excellence both in craftsmanship and performance. Serving the greater Kansas City region including the state of Kansas and western Missouri, the Steinway Piano Gallery of Kansas City is dedicated to providing the choicest selection of these renowned instruments to those who require only the highest quality pianos. Their showroom includes Steinway, Spirio, Boston, and Essex instruments for those seeking their choice of musical artistry in its highest form. In addition to concert halls and private residences, the Steinway Piano Gallery additionally provides institutional pianos in Kansas City in K-12 schools, institutions of higher learning, and houses of worship. For more information, please visit https://www.steinwaykc.com/ Gordon McNellySteinway Piano Gallery Kansas Citygordon@steinwaykc.com(913) 815-1000