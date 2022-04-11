News By Tag
University of Kansas Selects Grand Piano for University from Steinway Piano Gallery of Kansas City
Entourage of Music Professionals Visits the Steinway Factory in Astoria, NY
By: Steinway Piano Gallery Kansas City
The group was met by the New York Steinway and Sons representatives as they toured the Steinway Factory Selection Room. As part of the visit, an educational overview was provided as well as a comprehensive tour of the factory to observe skilled craftspersons creating each instrument by hand, from rim to hammer. "It was an honor to work closely with Steinway's representatives,"
Gordon McNelly states, "Working with KU and Dean Walzel on the trip coordination to the NY Steinway Factory was indeed a great pleasure." McNelly was also honored to take part in the piano's selection process and, "...privileged to be able to assist her and the University with purchasing such a wonderful instrument."
The selection showroom included several Steinway Model B pianos. Hallmarks of the Model B include its consistently refined tone, sensitivity to touch, broad, dynamic range, longer sustains, and nuanced color. Sommer says she spent "quality time" with each instrument before making her choice. The KU School of Music's new Steinway Model B has been delivered to Ellen's studio at the school's Murphy Hall, where the instrument is purposed to assist her students to both hone and excel at their craft for years to come.
About The KU School of Music:
The University of Kansas' KU School of Music is renowned for its comprehensive undergraduate and graduate programs across the major music disciplines. Following their studies in their chosen concentration, taught by leading experts in their fields, KU students and graduates go on to perform across the globe on the world's greatest stages and concert halls.
About the Steinway Piano Gallery of Kansas City:
Across the globe, the name Steinway is synonymous with excellence both in craftsmanship and performance. Serving the greater Kansas City region including the state of Kansas and western Missouri, the Steinway Piano Gallery of Kansas City is dedicated to providing the choicest selection of these renowned instruments to those who require only the highest quality pianos. Their showroom includes Steinway, Spirio, Boston, and Essex instruments for those seeking their choice of musical artistry in its highest form. In addition to concert halls and private residences, the Steinway Piano Gallery additionally provides institutional pianos in Kansas City in K-12 schools, institutions of higher learning, and houses of worship. For more information, please visit https://www.steinwaykc.com/
