Independent Music Artist, Celiane the Voice, Changes the Game & Disrupts the Industry!

Celiane the Voice has a message of love and transformation that transcends genres.

Celiane The Voice in her element

-- Bay Area-based Indie Artist, Celiane the Voice, is a force to be reckoned with. Not only does she have an enigmatic, yet awe-inspiring stage presence, but her vocal range is enviable. Through an understanding of genre and technique, she is able to borrow from a spectrum of musical influences to create a sound that blends electronic music, hip hop, classical, and jazz to create the new and exciting fusion that has become the genera of Electronica Hip-Opera. The eclectic nature of her work allows her to redefine her listeners' idea of what is possible through music in a traditional sense, and her talent allows her to set the bar high when it comes to her production value.Celiane's unapologetic approach to music is refreshing. She readily admits that she isn't the typical age—or dress size—of today's popular music acts, but she sees that as a good thing. "I represent women who don't abide by the status quo. We like to color outside the lines and we redefine the rules on our own terms," said Celiane the Voice. Her level of self-confidence is infectious, and her vocal prowess speaks for itself.The music industry may not realize it yet—but Celiane the Voice is the singer that it never knew it needed. Celiane the Voice is in a class all by herself. Her vocals are powerful. Her lyrics are compelling, and her presence is mystical…ripped out of the pages of a thrilling sci-fi novel! There is something truly mystifying about an artist who is self-aware and liberated.In the Spring of last year, Celiane the Voice, delighted her fans by dropping. Her inspiration from that project came from her adoration for comic book anime and animation creators. She has always had her sights set of otherwordly endeavors. Celiane the Voice utilizes her eclectic music style to explore a myriad of genres, including the fusion of hip hop and opera. This self-proclaimed, "Mother of HipHopera" continues to defy odds and transcend expectations in the music industry."I have always been one to take bold, yet calculated risks. I love to push boundaries and shatter glass ceilings. I understand that my style of artistry is not for every one—I've never been a cookie cutter artist—but that's what my fans love about me! I'm unique, fierce, and I make my own rules," said Celiane the Voice.In Celiane's universe, there is no such thing as status quo. She moves to the beat of her own drum, literally and figuratively. As a Black woman, she taps in to her ancestral roots to create rhythms that honor her African heritage as well as syncopated rhythms derived from her love of technology and anime. This omnitalent, known to her loyal fans as "Celiane the Voice", raises the bar in the music industry! To learn more about Celiane, visit: www.celianethevoice.com | Connect with her on social media: Instagram @celianevoice, Twitter @celianethevoice.