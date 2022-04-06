News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Follow on Google News
2022 Direct Sales Insights Survey Shows Virtual Selling Is the New Normal
83% of Direct Sales Consultants Plan to Stay in Their Current Company for Years to Come
By: DirectFlo
The Direct Sales Insights Survey included over 300 independent consultants from over 90 companies. The data was collected in 2021 as many direct sellers reflected on the growth of their online direct sales business during the COVID-19 pandemic. The survey was developed by Becky Launder, the Co-founder and CEO of Modern Direct Seller and DirectFlo.
"The need to identify shifts in the industry, market trends and how technology is shaping the direct sales sector directly from the consultants point-of-view is why we started the Direct Sales Insights Survey."
Opportunities Discovered for Direct Sales Companies
"With a nationwide shortage of qualified talent looking for opportunities, direct sales companies will start to feel the pinch of the "great resignation"
There are opportunities for direct sales companies to empower their sales teams through technology. "Modern direct sellers are sick of friction and that friction is stalling sales growth. Where is it? Friction is everywhere and the companies that target strategic friction improvement will be the ones that will see an explosive 2022," says Becky Launder.
Visit https://directflo.com/
Contact
Jeremy Launder
***@directflo.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse