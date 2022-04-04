News By Tag
The HOPE Center in Toms River to distribute Easter baskets and meals to community members in need
The local nonprofit will begin distributing meals and baskets on April 11.
By: The HOPE Center
"The HOPE Center would like to thank our friends and incredible partners who have selflessly contributed to providing meals and gift baskets for our Easter giveaway," said Amy VanBezooijen of The HOPE Center. "It is with great compassion that we fulfill our mission by providing food security for those in our community who are struggling."
Last year, through generous community support, The HOPE Center was able to assist 17,635 men, women and children. The nonprofit's full service, client choice Food Pantry provided 265,333 lbs. of food for those seeking food security. "We also provided clients with more than $3,000 in gift cards, provided 34 households with transportation, and assisted with 27 gas, water and electric bills," VanBezooijen added. "There is just such a tremendous need in our community."
In October and November 2021, The HOPE Center collected and distributed 177 warm winter coats to neighbors in need. It also served over 600 meals with Operation BBQ Relief, and shared 123 hats, 63 scarves, 171 gloves/mittens, 100 blankets and 33 packages of diapers, wipes, bibs and baby blankets with the community. In December, The HOPE Center distributed 100 Christmas meal baskets with turkeys and hams and provided over 1,000 gifts/toys to 141 children and 54 families.
Looking to the future, The HOPE Center in Toms River will host its 1st Annual Golf Classic on Wednesday, May 18th at Pebble Creek Golf Club in Colts Neck. Registration, breakfast and putting contest will take place from 7:30am to 9am with a Shotgun Start at 9am (full scramble format). Post-round lunch, awards and prizes will be held from 2pm to 3:30pm. To learn more, visit www.houseofhopeocean.org/
The HOPE Center is located at 253 Chestnut Street in Toms River. To learn more or for volunteer opportunities, visit houseofhopeocean.org. (http://houseofhopeocean.org/
About The HOPE Center
The HOPE Center is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization initiated by the Clergy Association of Greater Toms River. Within a place of hope and faith, the mission of The HOPE Center is to serve families in crisis with dignity and compassion, providing for their basic human needs, and striving to empower each person to achieve his or her greatest level of self-sufficiency. Current hours are Monday, Wednesday and Thursday from 9am to 3pm. To reach The HOPE Center, call 732-341-4447. After 4pm, for emergency services, please call 211.
