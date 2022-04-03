Pilot Proficiency Network is Opening its Doors to Pilots Nationwide

A mission to restore the human connection between pilots of all experience levels!

The network's goal is to increase pilot confidence and proficiency in actual IMC conditions for those pilots who are instrument rated and those who find themselves in unintended, unpredicted, and unexpected IMC situations. Monthly meetings are held to help pilots and students build and maintain their skills and learn from their peers.PPN was designed and established by Radek Wyrzykowski, the founder and creator of the IMC Club and former Sr. Program Manager at Experimental Aircraft Association. The PPN aims to provide organized "hangar flying" focused on building flying knowledge and skills. Real-life scenarios are presented and analyzed so all members can learn. In addition, they incorporate a go-no-go practice by using realistic, unexpected weather scenarios generated during a meeting by a weather simulator developed and provided by ClimaDrive to be used exclusively by PPN groups. ClimaDrive improves flight training and simulation by allowing instructors, pilots, and students to recreate challenging, historical weather events to test their decision skills. In addition, the PPN plans to utilize aviation training devices (ATD) as a tool to practice aeronautical decision-making (ADM).The program's network promotes a safety culture through continued education and believes that pilots develop proficiency through real-life experience and practice."PPN has a mission to restore the human connection between pilots. It's why we love engagement interactions so much! I have always believed in the aviation community and its ability to come together for the greater good of helping each other to become proficient and 100% safe flyers. We don't need to wait for government regulation or be dependent on a large corporate organization. Let's work together as a team, as one community of passionate people. Everyone's situation is different, so I do not want to exclude anybody. That is why we have a membership level available for everyone." – said Radek Wyrzykowski. "I believe there are enough pilots who will support our mission to make it sustainable. It is a mission to create a proficiency program that will not be exclusive to just a few but available to everyone regardless of their situation, from a student pilot to a corporate jet owner. I can promise you that in this organization, all supporting membership dollars after basic expenses are paid will be used hundred percent to develop, grow, and improve aviation safety programs for the pilot community at large." – he added.You do not have to be an instrument-rated pilot to attend. Supporting membership in the Pilot Proficiency Network will be encouraged but not required to participate in those meetings. Besides regular and basic membership levels, you will find something unique on the PPN's website. You can choose to "Make your own membership,"which will accept anything from $1/year and up, making it affordable to virtually everyone.Pilots and instructors can participate in the Pilot Proficiency Network by opening their chapters. No fee is charged to the current and past IMC Club groups who wish to access those new resources. However, a modest one-time fee of $150 is required for all others who want to start this program at their local airport.