The City Tutors (CT) and Alumni Association of The City College of New York's Partnership
Connects Students and Recent Alums with CCNY Industry Insiders
By: Y Communicate & The City Tutors
In support of the CUNY community, this collaboration provides the space and support system for those in need to focus on their professional growth. Mentees can step in and out of the program whenever they need to, and request to meet with as many mentors as they'd like. The program also works in complement to more long-form mentorship programs and industry pipeline programs found in CUNY. Through City Mentors, students and alums can network with professionals, obtain resume and professional document revision support, gain industry insight about job titles and industry sectors, and receive internship and job search assistance.
As of today, the City Mentors has over 600 mentors from across popular industries, such as tech, legal, marketing, HR, economics, art, healthcare, science, social work, and therapy. In support of City Mentors program, the Alumni Association gives students access to CCNY alumni The City Tutors connects with CCNY students wherever possible and with other CUNY students if no CCNY student is on the waiting list.
"Having been a mentor to many individuals in my own law firm, I can confirm that the benefits to the mentor are as wonderful as the benefits to the mentee. The past and present role of City College, as an engine of upward social and economic mobility, affords the mentor with a critical opportunity to give back to the College and its students and graduates," stated mentor, CCNY graduate and Alumni Association member Lawrence Greengrass.
Since March 2020, the City Mentors program provides CCNY and CUNY students both opportunities to do self-paced mentoring and to attend events throughout the year. In 2021, City Mentors served over 1000 students, and in 2022, the program is on track to double that number. City Mentors are sponsored by and run events with Bloomberg, Citi, Sidley Austin LLP, Riskified, Shearman & Sterling, Paramount, and AIG.
CCNY Alumni Association Executive Director David Covington says "The Alumni Association [of CCNY] is proud to be partnering with The City Tutors' City Mentors program, originally founded at CCNY. It is an ideal partnership -- as both organizations are committed to supporting current students and alumni, from historically underrepresented communities, with a robust, one-on-one mentoring program designed to help the mentee become the best possible version of themselves."
The City Tutors recently was featured in the Winter 2022 edition (https://s3.amazonaws.com/
"This partnership with the Alumni Association [of CCNY] is very meaningful for us. As an organization, we incubated at the Colin Powell School and continue to this day to serve Colin Powell School students with both their academics and professional development. On the leadership side, we are products of CCNY. This partnership recognizes the deep commitment CCNY instills in its graduates to give back to the institution that has empowered them. We would not be here if not for this school. For some of us, including myself, this was the only school we applied to. We are grateful for the intellectual foundation the college provided for us. The City Mentors program builds on CCNY students' academic experience by providing varied, flexible and unlimited access to professional mentoring from industry insiders who can show practical applications to students' academic skills and allow students to cultivate professional interests in areas that their family and community have limited or no information. Through these mentorship conversations, we hope students feel more confident in themselves and what opportunities they want to pursue," states Executive Director Garri Rivkin.
If you are interested in learning more about the City Mentors program or becoming a mentor, visit https://www.thecitytutors.org/
ABOUT THE CITY TUTORS: The City Tutors (CT) is building a no-cost NYC learning and career center that empowers New Yorkers from first-gen, immigrant and low resourced communities through academic skill development and professional mentoring.
