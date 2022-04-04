News By Tag
Journey Medical Corp Announces New Journey with the Experts Video Featuring Stephanie Fabbro, MD
Dr. Fabbro discusses cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, a type of cancer with an incidence of approximately six cases per one million
According to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, cutaneous T-cell lymphoma is a type of cancer that begins in white blood cells called T lymphocytes (T cells). The accumulation of T cells in the skin leads to the formation of patches, plaques, or tumor nodules. To view the Journey with the Experts video featuring Dr. Fabbro, please visit https://vimeo.com/
About Journey with the Experts
Journey with the Experts is an educational initiative supported by Journey Medical Corporation, the medical dermatology company. The initiative is designed to educate the general public on common medical dermatology skin disorders and explain how these conditions can be treated at local dermatology practices.
The information, including, without limitation, topics, presentations, discussions, content, descriptions or any other material contained herein is for informational purposes only. None of the material herein is intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified HCP with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition or treatment and before undertaking a new healthcare regimen. Never disregard professional medical advice or delay seeking it because of something you have heard, observed, or inferred herein. Any reliance is strictly prohibited.
About Journey Medical Corporation
About Stephanie Fabbro, MD, FAAD
Dr. Fabbro is Core Faculty for the Riverside Methodist Hospital Dermatology Residency Program and a dermatologist at Buckeye Dermatology. Prior to joining the Riverside program, Dr. Fabbro was the Dermatology Director of the Multidisciplinary Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma Clinic at the James Cancer Center at the Ohio State University. Dr. Fabbro graduated from medical school at Northeast Ohio Medical University (NEOMED) in 2012 as part of the accelerated BS/MD program. She did her residency in dermatology and fellowship in clinical ethics at the Ohio State University where she finished post-graduate training in 2016. Her other interests include clinical bioethics and she was the author of multiple book chapters in the Dermatoethics textbook and specializes in dermatoethics consults. Dr. Fabbro is heavily involved at the state and national level with the Ohio Dermatologic Association, the Bioethics Network of Ohio, and the American Academy of Dermatology.
