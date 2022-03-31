Antaris Inc partners with Digital Penang to drive Space Technology Supply Chain ecosystem

Antaris Inc, a space startup based in Silicon Valley, and Digital Penang have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to collaborate for capability and capacity building of the local EE ecosystem for the space technology supply chain.

-- Antaris Inc, a space startup based in Silicon Valley providing software-defined satellite platform in software-as-a-service business model, and Digital Penang have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to collaborate for capability and capacity building of the local EE ecosystem for the space technology supply chain.In this MOU, the key objectives are to: (1) facilitate satellite operators/mission owners to readily access the Antaris SaaS for designing, building, and managing their satellites, (2) provide Antaris Marketplace listing for Penang based qualified suppliers to access local and global demand and, 3) broaden the ecosystem through open-source led partnerships and training.Speaking at the signing of the MOU, co-founder and Chief Product and Revenue Officer of Antaris,, said "It is a privilege to be working with Digital Penang to bring the existing EEE supply chain participants and new entrants to the space sector, contributing to the state's and national space economy."Antaris is addressing the proprietary nature of the satellite industry dominated by a few established players by open-sourcing a next-generation software-defined satellite platform for satellite lifecycle management. This approach creates a more level playing field for new entrants to the space sector in the region."Penang also known as the 'Silicon Valley of the East' has so far been deeply focused on medical-tech and EEE supply chain. This partnership opportunity leverages our engineering prowess to extend into the next fastest-growing adjacent sector in the space technology supply chain.", said, CEO of Digital Penang.Antaris is launching a 6U CubeSat demonstrator satellite with multiple customer demonstrator payloads in Q3, 2022, on an ISRO launch vehicle to Low Earth Orbit (LEO). The launch would space qualify (high TRL) Antaris software-defined satellite platform and the payloads.is a government linked company owned by the State of Penang, which began operations in April 2020 to accelerate efforts to capture opportunities in the digital economy and promote a digitally engaged society. To bring to life the Penang2030 vision of a family-focused, green Smart State, the journey of transformation will focus on driving digital adoption amongst the community, more data-driven governance, a diverse talent pool for entrepreneurship and investment, and a resilient digital infrastructure to sustain a liveable environment., is a Silicon Valley company offering a software-defined satellite platform to ease the design and build of satellites, the integration of payloads, and their operation and management on-orbit – all from a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform and an accompanying ecommerce marketplace for bill of materials and services.