Gaia Learning becomes a Cambridge International School
Gaia Learning's reputation as the UK's brightest online learning start-up has been reinforced, after it received Cambridge accreditation, as well as announcing world-renowned educators Angela Fairs and Hannah Senel-Walp to its board.
Gaia Learning became one of the first 10 online schools in the world registered to offer the Cambridge Primary international education programme, which is taught in more than 1300 primary schools in over 110 countries around the world. It is typically for learners aged 5 to 11 years, and develops skills and understanding in English, mathematics, science, ICT and Cambridge Global Perspectives – a cross-curricular subject that inspires learners to be curious and think independently.
Assessment tools are built into Cambridge Primary to help teachers identify learners' strengths and weaknesses and monitor their development as they progress through primary education.
Founder of Gaia Learning, Kirstin Coughtrie said: "After 3 years of growing Gaia Learning as an e-learning platform, we're excited to reach a new audience through our accreditation with Cambridge. With support from our new board members this growth will continue. Online learning is redefining the concept of school enabling learning to take place in a global community, levelling the playing field and opening up peer networking beyond the postcodes and socio-economic status of fixed geographies."
Christine Özden, Chief Executive of Cambridge Assessment International Education, said: "We are delighted to announce that Gaia Learning has joined our global community of Cambridge Primary schools and we look forward to a long and productive relationship with them."
Angela Fairs brings 20 years experience in the UK state, independent, international and online market. She combines an in-depth understanding of many international curriculums, SEND and EAL, assessments and cultural challenges, with experience in school finance, organisational structuring, high performance teams and marketing.
Hannah Senel-Walp is a leader in the online learning space, with extensive experience in management and development of the academic teams, including 200+ teachers, course advisors, community teams and academic operations officers.
Gaia Learning Primary and Lower Secondary School opens this September for learners aged 8 to 14. Class sizes will remain small and their one to one offering to support students remains pivotal to putting each child at the centre of their personal learning experience.
'School and the way we learn is changing, through technology, online communities and the increasingly flexible needs of a modern family. I'm excited to join and advise Gaia Learning at this important and crucial time for the online learning industry. We know the importance of personalised education, on demand and we're proud to be leading the way in how this is brought to life for our students and families,' Fairs said.
About Gaia Learning
Gaia Learning is a registered online Cambridge International School designed to deliver bespoke home school and supplementary education programs to students across the globe. Gaia Learning is transforming current systems of education. The company's FlexiSchool application and network of skilled online educators offer personalised virtual classrooms and customised learning materials and experiences enabling children to study the British national curriculum on the go, at their own pace from anywhere in the world.
About Cambridge Assessment International Education
Cambridge Assessment International Education prepares school students for life, helping them develop an informed curiosity and a lasting passion for learning. We are part of the University of Cambridge.
