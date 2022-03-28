News By Tag
L-Tron Team Returns to 2022 ESLETS Conference in Syracuse, NY
By: L-Tron
L-Tron plans to send Charlie Waldman, Julianne Pangal, and newcomer Isabella Susino to this year's conference. The team is looking forward to networking with Officers from across their home state over the course of the two-day event. The conference is presented by New York State Police and Officers in attendance will acquire training, skills, and knowledge in the area of traffic safety. Ultimately, ESLETS aims to foster cooperation between public safety agencies statewide.
This year, the L-Tron team will demo its 4910LR Driver's License Reader and OSCR360 for Crime and Crash Scene Investigation. Both built from the voice of law enforcement, the 4910LR facilitates fast, easy ticketing and accident reporting, while OSCR360 allows investigators to capture, organize and present evidence from crash scenes.
About the 4910LR
The 4910LR Driver's License Reader (https://www.l-
About OSCR360
Upon arrival at a major crime scene, Officers never know what they may encounter, so it is crucial to thoroughly document the scene. That's where OSCR360 (https://www.L-
About L-Tron
For over two decades, L-Tron has partnered with public safety agencies to provide technology solutions built from your voice. Your feedback truly matters because "Your Success is our Purpose." We are a proud New York State business and we are honored to "Back the Blue" in our own state, as well as in all 50 states nationwide.
