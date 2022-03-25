Global Fashion Icon Jahna Sebastian Takes Over London Fashion Week

Jahna Sebastian

London based singer/songwriter, producer, engineer, alchemist of sound, and healertakes over the fashion houses of London's fashion week. Ms. Sebastian was seen attending London's major fashion shows. London fashion week entailed a few shows that presented a classical theme which Ms. Sebastian is known for, as she is classically trained on piano and earned her Master's degree in "Music Business" at 19 at the prestigiousof. The multi talented songstress also studied Music Production and took various courses on Sound Engineering including live sound engineering of an orchestra and grand piano. The exotic beauty had the privilege to play inchildren's orchestra for eight years as well. Ms. Sebastian is such a multifaceted power house of talent. With her sultry vocals, captivating lyrics, fashion forward style, and exotic beauty she is a force to be reckoned with which in turn made her a muse and a fashion house favorite.Ms. Sebastian was seen attending theaton February 19th. The event was an official London Fashion Council event on schedule. It was organized byShe was photographed in the front row wearing a stunning red dress bywith a red headpiece and black cape. When asked about the show, Ms. Sebastian stated, "What I loved about the show especially is the aesthetics, a combination of exceptional collection with amazing architecture, lighting and music. Classical music was played and while the show went on to the works ofandit reminded me of my days studying at theofwhen I was learning to play classical piano, I had deep conversations with my piano teacher, a professor with knowledge about the world and humanity. Those talks played a role in helping me get on the path of writing songs of freedom for the better future of humanity. My classical background is also in my early childhood as I attendedTheatre kindergarten where I learned to play different instruments, I was singing and learned different classical dances like waltz and polonaise. I later incorporated some of that classical sound into hiphop beats I made."Ms. Sebastian was also seen attending thefashion presentation event on February 18th as well as theFashion Show on February 17th by international designerMs. Sebastian is adored by the fashion houses and is always seen gracing their red carpets and sitting front row. She is always invited backstage so she can film episodes for her culture media platformAboutis a fashion boutique brand, founded in 2018. This is the passionate project of the talented Bulgarian designer, who wants to emphasize the femininity of the modern woman, while revealing her undeniable strength. Based in London, the brand focuses on elegance, creativity and impeccable quality with each collection.