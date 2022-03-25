News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Follow on Google News
Pennsylvania-based IntegraCare to manage senior community overlooking Presque Isle Bay
Apartments with personal care and memory care in Erie's most beautiful setting
By: IntegraCare
"Serving seniors is a 24/7 job. Our team embraces this responsibility,"
Based north of Pittsburgh, IntegraCare has operated senior communities for more than two decades, establishing a reputation as a great place to work and a great place to live. The Residence at Presque Isle Bay joins 15 other IntegraCare communities in Pennsylvania, Maryland and Virginia.
With a panoramic view of Lake Erie, The Residence at Presque Isle Bay evokes the spirit of the grand hotels of decades past while providing residents modern amenities and individualized personal care and memory care.
"Our team at IntegraCare makes us special, and for The Residence at Presque Isle Bay, our location makes us amazing," Rouvelas said. "This community is located at the center of one of the most amazing natural resources in the Eastern United States.
"We also are located near the region's major hospitals and rehabilitation centers," added Rouvelas of the senior community located at 1012 West Bayfront Parkway in Erie.
Capital improvements of more than $900,000 will be invested to upgrade the community.
The Residence at Presque Isle Bay includes amenities such as:
The Residence at Presque Isle Bay offers IntegraCare's Life Stories Memory Care Program, which creates an environment that promotes a sense of belonging while focusing on remaining skills and abilities, enhancing them where possible.
"Our team supports positive behaviors through a structured daily routine," Rouvelas said. "We provide opportunities for meaningful activities that improve the quality of life."
IntegraCare brings to Erie the philosophy that a great place to work makes a great place to live.
One way it does this is IntegraCare's Motivational Advancement Program (MAP). MAP provides team members an opportunity for career growth and wage increases through a mentorship program.
"Over the years, Erie's workers have built some great companies. Today, serving seniors is a profession with a bright future and a real mission," Rouvelas said. "IntegraCare takes great joy in training and promoting its team members. If you want to grow your career in an attractive field, IntegraCare is the place to be."
https://www.integracare.com/
Media Contact
The Residence at Presque Isle Bay
***@integracare.com
814.455.1630
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse