"Torah Tutor" Arrives in Time for Passover and Spring Bible Studies

Torah Tutor explores the Bible's early books highlighting themes for moral, spiritual and intellectual growth. This contemporary self-guided study is ideal for individual seekers and group discussions.

-- InRabbi Lenore Bohm draws on a lifetime of teaching about the Torah, the first five books of the Hebrew Bible, starting with Genesis. Early reviewers of the book praise the timeliness of the themes lifted up in this contemporary self-guided study, which is ideal for individual seekers and group discussions.Priesand calls"a well-researched volume relying on the wisdom of diverse scholars.is organized according to the weekly portion, or. After summarizing the parasha's basic events, Bohm draws our attention to verses that stand out, some of which we may not have realized originate in the Torah. This is followed by ideas to think or talk about, making the portion easy to approach for individual study or group discussion. Finally, Rabbi Bohm offers a focus phrase to strengthen our spiritual awareness during the week."Christian reviewers find the same is true as they also seek to study these shared sacred books. "As a Christian, I have always loved the stories and wisdom in the Bible. Rabbi Bohm expresses that same love in. With each portion of the Torah, she lovingly crafts questions and insights that draw us into the heart of God," says the Rev. Sharon Buttry, an author and peace activist in American Baptist Churches.Scholars praise the breadth and depth of the book. Jessica Pressman, Professor of English and Comparative Literature, San Diego State University, writes: "Rabbi Lenore Bohm offers her heart and wisdom but also, importantly, her expertise in arranging, managing, and navigating the immensity of Torah study. In this short, brilliantly organized book, Rabbi Bohm provides scaffolding for accessing Torah—for learning to talk about, think, and focus on Torah. This is a gift of a book by a very gifted rabbi."Rabbi Lenore Bohm was born in New York to Viennese refugees from Hitler's Europe. She grew up in Atlanta, Georgia. She was ordained from Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion (HUC-JIR) in 1982, among the first 50 women to become rabbis. Rabbi Bohm has four adult children and seven grandchildren.Paperback ISBN: 978-1-64180-138-6Hardcover ISBN: 978-1-64180-139-3ibook ISBN: 978-1-64180-140-9ePub ISBN: 978-1-64180-141-6Hardcover: $27.99Paperback: $19.99Ebook: $9.99