Trish Steele, Author of "The Mind of Steele" Announces A New Passage
On May 7th, Come Celebrate Best Selling Author, Influencer, Motivational Speaker, With The Launch of Her New Book, Website, Fundraising Event "The Women of Steele", and Her New Appointment as Ms. Ambassador FoRe! Women Crowned in Glory/Safe Passage
Trish Steele, Founder and CEO of Women Crowned In Glory, Inc./Safe Passage has spent 30 years on a journey full of twists and turns on the path to fulfill her life's mission. She has overcome what could have broken her, yet she never lost focus of her goals which are to reach out to all women, and bring awareness and success over domestic abuse while encouraging women to discover and fulfill their calling in life.
Trish's own personal journey started when she lost her father very young, had an abusive Step-Father, and had hearing loss as a result of childhood fever, and with it, came hopelessness. Her path to rebuild her life, break the cycle of abuse and help others happened after being physically abused and a trip to the Emergency Room where a Doctor stitched her up so well that you couldn't see a scar. Trish was so grateful that her mission became helping other women on their journey to healing, Trish realized that any challenge can become a person's greatest victory. With the help of Plastic Surgeons performing extreme makeovers on women survivors of domestic abuse through Safe Passage, which helps women find various services, such as shelter from abusers, counseling, job placement, plastic surgery by top surgeons to remove the scars of abuse, and a new place to live in peace and harmony, physically and spiritually.
Trish went on to win the 1987 California Gold Coast Pageant and was the first runner-up of The Beauties of America Pageant. Trish then published 2 books "The Compelling Life-Changing Stories of 12 Women" and a story called "Hearts of Purpose". On May 7th, Trish will be celebrating her new book, "Discover the Mind of Steele" which is about transforming the mindset of those that have been holding on to years of pain and sorrow. Another accomplishment is that she successfully hosted and created a two-time Angel Award-winning cable talk show "Women Crowned in Glory", and a PSA with Jim Hill Sports News Anchor on CBS2, she was hosted on The Doctors Show and interviewed on Fox. Now, Trish is paying it forward with her secrets to being ageless, fearless, and divinely connected.
The event is Sponsored by Actor turned Visionary Entrepreneur John Rockwell, Founder of the Rockwell Group who was the original "Superboy" in the 1961 TV Show "The Adventures of Superboy". Rockwell is now a Super Businessman whose Superpower takes business ideas with ambitions and makes them a reality.
Trish is honored and humbled to accept the position of Ms. Ambassador FoRe! Women Crowned in Glory/Safe Passage inspiring women and having her voice heard worldwide.
Led by Lady Maria DiGiovanni, Dame Grand Cross, Royal Order of Constantine The Great and Saint Helen, and CEO of FoRe! Living Royal explained that Ambassadors are women who have proven their passionate commitment to a cause that impacts and inspires others to live their best lives." FoRe! 'Living Royal' is an Exclusive Members-Only Network that is 'A Force to Promote Action' elevating and empowering leadership universally. Ambassadors are appointed by invitation, by nomination, or by competition.
Event Link: http://thewomenofsteele.com/
https://safepassageheals.org/
https://www.facebook.com/
For more information on Trish Steele go to:
https://www.trishsteele.com/
Sponsored by: https://johnrockwellgroup.com/
For more information on The Ambassador Program go to: https://www.livingroyal.org/
Page Updated Last on: Apr 15, 2022