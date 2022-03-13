News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Follow on Google News
Bartlett Tree Experts Acquires S.P. McClenahan Company, Expands Operations in Northern California
Acquisition of 111-Year-Old Family-Owned Tree Care Company is Bartlett's Largest to Date
The largest ever in Bartlett's 114-year history, the acquisition of 111-year-old S.P. McClenahan in the heart of Silicon Valley was a natural fit for both companies; each a four-generation family business that has thrived for over 100-years by providing the highest quality of tree care to customers.
"We are excited to join forces with S.P. McClenahan. I have known the McClenahan family for 40 years and like Bartlett Tree Experts, they have worked hard to build a stellar reputation for their company as an industry leader," Jim Ingram, President and COO of Bartlett Tree Experts said. "We look forward to combining our strengths and adding significant depth to our arboricultural services in Northern California."
Bartlett's acquisition broadens its presence in the Bay Area and is unique given the combined history and depth of arboricultural knowledge of the two companies.
With the acquisition closing March 14, S.P. McClenahan Co. and its 55 employees are now a Division of Bartlett Tree Experts, which provides more than 188 services to its customers from 153 operations in 39 U.S. states, Canada, Ireland, and Great Britain.
John Henry McClenahan, who previously served as Chief Executive Officer of the company his great-grandfather founded, will run Bartlett's new Portola Valley office as Local Manager. His younger brother, Josh McClenahan, joins Bartlett as Loss Control Manager.
"Becoming a division of Bartlett gives all of our employees and staff, including me, a chance to grow and develop and be better arborists because of the resources that Bartlett has, such as the Bartlett Tree Research Laboratories,"
Founded by Seymour P. McClenahan in 1911, S.P. McClenahan's original office consisted of desk space in the Mercantile Exchange Building of San Francisco. The company enjoyed steady growth over the years, providing tree care on the Peninsula.
"I'm excited to bring S.P. McClenahan on board because this acquisition really gives us stronger footing in terms of both quality and also the coverage in the Bay Area," said Chairman and CEO Robert A. Bartlett Jr., who represents the third generation of Bartlett family management. "They have a reputation as a leader in arboriculture and we are getting some very good arborists. We look forward to working with them."
Patrick Franklin, the great-grandson of Bartlett Tree Experts founder Francis A. Bartlett, appreciates the significance of the two four-generation tree care companies combining as one. "There is a huge synergy," said Franklin, Vice President of Special Operations and representing the fourth-generation of Bartlett family management. "The fact that they have thrived for all of these years as a family business, doing what they say they're going to do and providing exceptional customer service, safety, and superior tree care makes them a great partner for us. Not too many companies survive for over 100-years and that is a great testament to their family and business values as well." http://www.bartlett.com
Contact
Jay Stapleton
***@bartlett.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse