Latest Joule Case Patent Shows Path to Grid-Independent EV Charging, Future of Fuel Stations
Mobile energy storage with power distribution solves looming grid impacts as EV adoption surges
By: Joule Case
Reflecting its leadership and expertise in the flexible, scalable and emission-free portable power space, Joule Case was recently granted US Patent #20210111582A1 (https://patents.google.com/
This creates a fully functional energy supply which can be mobilized to meet growing energy needs such as Level 3 EV chargers at fuel stations, range extenders for mobile fleets and remote power demands for live events or other grid-independent energy needs.
"We are seeing an entire automotive industry lean into the future with electric vehicles and our grids are not prepared, but we are," said Alex Livingston, President, Joule Case. "This patent allows us to create and deploy trailer-sized energy storage systems that can make fuel stations their own self-contained utility with solar or other sources, even with the massive power demands of Level 3 charging. That provides a distinct competitive advantage for this and countless other uses as grids reach capacity and electricity prices continue to rise."
The most significant opportunity created by the "Modularized ESS And Power Distribution System" patent relates to transporting energy storage, due to current Department of Transportation regulations. By modifying a trailer-sized battery to a functional energy system, similar to how EVs are classified today, Joule Case is able to transport emission-free energy directly to where it is needed, when it is needed.
Similar to existing Joule Case energy systems, this would accommodate any energy input including wind, solar, grid-based power and everything in between.
Joule Case's latest patent strengthens its rapidly expanding portfolio, which includes two energy-focused patents granted over the past 14 months specific to Joule Case and another pending, beyond numerous patents held by its leadership team. The company's previous patent focused on connecting and stacking power cells together to meet energy needs without interruption.
The latest patent follows an eventful year in developing new products, powering live events and evolving the company. Joule Case's announced the launch of its new Sigma product line at CES (https://apnews.com/
Pre-orders for the new Sigma line are available now at sigma.joulecase.com. Customers can earn a 20% discount today with a $400 deposit. New orders of Joule Case Sigma units are expected to ship in the summer of 2022.
About Joule Case Inc.
Joule Case provides power where you need it when you need it, with flexible, patented battery systems that easily scale for a variety of power applications. The company was started in a Boise, Idaho garage by James Wagoner and Alex Livingston, fueled by their shared passion to enable clean and renewable energy to reach more people. They have spent years developing the unique stackable, portable, scalable, easy-to-use battery system now powering live events, food trucks and several other applications across the United States. The flexibility and adaptability of Joule Case systems can be combined together to make larger battery systems with minimal engineering and installation time.
