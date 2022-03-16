 
News By Tag
* Security Surveillance Servers
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Information technology
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Apopka
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
China
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2022
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
16151413121110

Follow on Google News

ReddWare Inc., Joins Quantum Technology Alliance Program

ReddWare Inc., Joins Quantum Technology Alliance Program to Deliver Server Solutions Preconfigured and Optimized for the Video Surveillance and Physical Security Market
By: ReddWare and Quantum
 
 
Reddware Logo Pr 3
Reddware Logo Pr 3
APOPKA, Fla. - March 15, 2022 - PRLog -- Apopka, Florida ReddWare Inc. today announced that it has joined the Quantum Technology Alliance Program to deliver physical security solutions combining Quantum's Unified Surveillance Platform (USP) software with ReddWare's high-performance line of server hardware and industry expertise. The combined solution is built to meet the demands of video surveillance and physical security needs in mission-critical environments such as university campuses, theme parks and more. It is offered in pre-configured, validated servers and complete solutions designed and manufactured by ReddWare to make it easy for system integrators.

Built and tested in-house, ReddWare servers are designed by a team of highly experienced engineers who specialize in physical security integration, ensuring that their customized Access Control, Artificial Intelligence (AI), USP and Video Management System (VMS) servers meet each user's specific system requirements and application needs. ReddWare servers are available with a wide range of cyber security hardening options, with service and support provided directly from ReddWare, Inc.

Quantum's USP is a resilient, flexible, and secure software platform for recording and storing video surveillance data. USP is optimized for mission-critical video surveillance workloads, supports VMS and other physical security applications, runs on any standard x86 server, and lowers total cost of ownership for physical security departments and integrators by consolidating server, storage, and networking resources onto one platform.

"By embedding Quantum USP into our servers direct from the factory, we're providing system integrators with seamlessly integrated, highly advanced solutions that are easy to implement," said Rommel Roberts, CEO of ReddWare Inc. "The importance of ReddWare is that our 20 years of integration and customer support expertise delivering mission critical solutions means we understand integrators and have first hand experience supporting the customer's needs."

"ReddWare is very excited with our Quantum partnership to deliver highly customized USP server solutions that leverage both Quantum and ReddWares areas of expertise. Our partnership has made it easier, efficient and cost effective for system integrators to offer clients turnkey proven solutions that deliver Unified Surveillance Platform for safety and security by Quantum." Gary Tryon V.P. of Sales and Business Development for ReddWare.

Quantum's USP software combined with ReddWare's industry leading hardware designs, system optimization, hardening, professional services, training and customer support, enable system integrators and customers to implement validated and pre-packaged security solutions with built-in, next-generation surveillance technology for implementations of any size or scope. The combined Quantum and Reddware solution is available for purchase as of April 1, 2022. For more information email sales@Reddashteam.com and visit www.reddwareinc.com

About ReddWare ReddWare Inc. produces a high-performance line of computer hardware built on the world famous Supermicro chassis. ReddWare brings over ten years' experience of listening, observing, testing and customizing for Avigilon, Genetec, IndigoVision, Milestone, Quantum, Qognify, Viisights and other leading surveillance and AI platforms. ReddWare servers are Ultra High Definition (UHD) surveillance storage hardware, designed for high performance. www.reddwareinc.com

About Quantum Quantum technology, software, and services provide the solutions that today's organizations need to make video and other unstructured data smarter – so their data works for them and not the other way around. With over 40 years of innovation, Quantum's end-to-end platform is uniquely equipped to orchestrate, protect, and enrich data across its lifecycle, providing enhanced intelligence and actionable insights. Leading organizations in cloud services, entertainment, government, research, education, transportation, and enterprise IT trust Quantum to bring their data to life, because data makes life better, safer, and smarter. Quantum is listed on Nasdaq (QMCO) and the Russell 2000® Index. For more information visit www.quantum.com. Quantum and the Quantum logo are registered trademarks of Quantum Corporation and its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners

https://reddwareinc.com/

Contact
Gary Tryon
VP of Sales and Business Development ReddWare
***@reddwareinc.com
End
Email:***@reddwareinc.com
Tags:Security Surveillance Servers
Industry:Information technology
Location:Apopka - Florida - United States
Subject:Partnerships
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Mar 16, 2022
Trending
Most Viewed
Daily News

Most Viewed
Daily News

Mar 15, 2022 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share