ReddWare Inc., Joins Quantum Technology Alliance Program to Deliver Server Solutions Preconfigured and Optimized for the Video Surveillance and Physical Security Market

-- Apopka, Florida ReddWare Inc. today announced that it has joined the Quantum Technology Alliance Program to deliver physical security solutions combining Quantum's Unified Surveillance Platform (USP) software with ReddWare's high-performance line of server hardware and industry expertise. The combined solution is built to meet the demands of video surveillance and physical security needs in mission-critical environments such as university campuses, theme parks and more. It is offered in pre-configured, validated servers and complete solutions designed and manufactured by ReddWare to make it easy for system integrators.Built and tested in-house, ReddWare servers are designed by a team of highly experienced engineers who specialize in physical security integration, ensuring that their customized Access Control, Artificial Intelligence (AI), USP and Video Management System (VMS) servers meet each user's specific system requirements and application needs. ReddWare servers are available with a wide range of cyber security hardening options, with service and support provided directly from ReddWare, Inc.Quantum's USP is a resilient, flexible, and secure software platform for recording and storing video surveillance data. USP is optimized for mission-critical video surveillance workloads, supports VMS and other physical security applications, runs on any standard x86 server, and lowers total cost of ownership for physical security departments and integrators by consolidating server, storage, and networking resources onto one platform."By embedding Quantum USP into our servers direct from the factory, we're providing system integrators with seamlessly integrated, highly advanced solutions that are easy to implement," said Rommel Roberts, CEO of ReddWare Inc. "The importance of ReddWare is that our 20 years of integration and customer support expertise delivering mission critical solutions means we understand integrators and have first hand experience supporting the customer's needs.""ReddWare is very excited with our Quantum partnership to deliver highly customized USP server solutions that leverage both Quantum and ReddWares areas of expertise. Our partnership has made it easier, efficient and cost effective for system integrators to offer clients turnkey proven solutions that deliver Unified Surveillance Platform for safety and security by Quantum." Gary Tryon V.P. of Sales and Business Development for ReddWare.Quantum's USP software combined with ReddWare's industry leading hardware designs, system optimization, hardening, professional services, training and customer support, enable system integrators and customers to implement validated and pre-packaged security solutions with built-in, next-generation surveillance technology for implementations of any size or scope. The combined Quantum and Reddware solution is available for purchase as of April 1, 2022. For more information email sales@Reddashteam.com and visit www.reddwareinc.comAbout ReddWare ReddWare Inc. produces a high-performance line of computer hardware built on the world famous Supermicro chassis. ReddWare brings over ten years' experience of listening, observing, testing and customizing for Avigilon, Genetec, IndigoVision, Milestone, Quantum, Qognify, Viisights and other leading surveillance and AI platforms. ReddWare servers are Ultra High Definition (UHD) surveillance storage hardware, designed for high performance. www.reddwareinc.comAbout Quantum Quantum technology, software, and services provide the solutions that today's organizations need to make video and other unstructured data smarter – so their data works for them and not the other way around. With over 40 years of innovation, Quantum's end-to-end platform is uniquely equipped to orchestrate, protect, and enrich data across its lifecycle, providing enhanced intelligence and actionable insights. Leading organizations in cloud services, entertainment, government, research, education, transportation, and enterprise IT trust Quantum to bring their data to life, because data makes life better, safer, and smarter. Quantum is listed on Nasdaq (QMCO) and the Russell 2000® Index. For more information visit www.quantum.com. Quantum and the Quantum logo are registered trademarks of Quantum Corporation and its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners