BrandGOV Expands Free Covid Testing Program
Several new sites and dates have been added for the month of March.
By: BrandGOV
"We are happy to provide this additional service later in the day when people are getting off work and may have more time to take a test," says K. Patrice Williams, BrandGOV's CEO.
The company will continue its partnership with another community-based effort, Faith Food Fridays, to provide rapid tests every Friday. Anyone wanting a test should go to 826 Solano Avenue, in Vallejo, between the hours of 11 am and 2:30 pm. Only rapid, 15-mintue tests, will be available and each participant will receive a $20 gift card sent to them by CDPH. Walk-ins are welcome. Specific testing dates for that location are March 18 and 25.
Tests will also be offered later in the month at Emmanuel Temple Church from 10am to 12pm on March 21st; from 1 pm to 2 pm on March 22nd and on Sunday March 27th, from 10 am to 2 pm. The church is located at 900 6th Street in Vallejo. Antigen tests will be given and registration is not required. Participants will receive a $20 gift card sent to them by CDPH.
The tests are made possible through BrandGOV's Empower Solano initiative and a grant from CDPH. The program is meant to bring more resources to at-risk and underserved communities that have been hit hard by the coronavirus.
To schedule a testing event for your business, church, organization or other location, email testing@brandgov.com;
To learn more about the work being done through Empower Solano and how to get involved visit www.empowersolano.com.
About BrandGOV, LLC
BrandGOV, LLC is a full-service public outreach firm, specializing in public engagement, marketing, social media/digital plans, and in-person grassroots, safe, events designed to meet the unique needs of customers. Established in 2012, we are a Black, state certified woman-owned, community-focused business. Our highest priority is low income and socially disadvantaged communities. We use powerful collaborations and partnerships to lift and make communities better. To find out more about our services, successful projects and areas of expertise, please visit, www.brandgov.com.
