BrandGOV Expands Free Covid Testing Program

-- BrandGOV, has partnered with the community-based organization, Food Is Free Solano, to expand its Covid-19 testing program.. Look for the Food Is Free Solano food-give-away stand when you arrive. Only rapid antigen tests will be available. All tests are free and participants will receive a $20 gift card sent to them by the California Department of Public Health (CDPH). Cards arrive approximately two weeks after the test. Registration is not required; walk-ins are welcome. Specific testing dates are"We are happy to provide this additional service later in the day when people are getting off work and may have more time to take a test," says K. Patrice Williams, BrandGOV's CEO.The company will continue its partnership with another community-based effort, Faith Food Fridays, to provide rapid tests every Friday. Anyone wanting a test should go toOnly rapid, 15-mintue tests, will be available and each participant will receive a $20 gift card sent to them by CDPH. Walk-ins are welcome. Specific testing dates for that location areTests will also be offered later in the month atThe church is located at 900 6Street in Vallejo. Antigen tests will be given and registration is not required. Participants will receive a $20 gift card sent to them by CDPH.The tests are made possible through BrandGOV's Empower Solano initiative and a grant from CDPH. The program is meant to bring more resources to at-risk and underserved communities that have been hit hard by the coronavirus.To learn more about the work being done through Empower Solano and how to get involved visit www.empowersolano.com.BrandGOV, LLC is a full-service public outreach firm, specializing in public engagement, marketing, social media/digital plans, and in-person grassroots, safe, events designed to meet the unique needs of customers. Established in 2012, we are a Black, state certified woman-owned, community-focused business. Our highest priority is low income and socially disadvantaged communities. We use powerful collaborations and partnerships to lift and make communities better. To find out more about our services, successful projects and areas of expertise, please visit, www.brandgov.com