All Awards Are BS...Except the Ones I Win!

-- Proof & Wood Ventures, the spirits company founded by spirits industry veteran Dave Schmier, has been recognized across various whiskey media outlets for their incredible rye, bourbon and blended selections."Cynically, I know all awards have an element of subjectivity, they also cost money to enter. Proof and Wood tries to run lean and put the savings in the bottle. That said, we do enter a limited amount of select awards contests to keep some buzz alive in the marketplace. We entered the World Whiskey Awards run by Whisky Magazine and are blown away with the results." - Dave SchmierBEST AMERICAN RYEThe Senator Rye WhiskeyBLENDED LIMITED RELEASESilver MedalProof and Wood – VERTIGOINDEPENDENT BOTTLER OF THE YEARProof and Wood Ventures, IncWORLD'S BEST SINGLE BARREL BOURBONTumblin' Dice Single Barrel, Barrel Proof" A nose full of jam, then menthol rye spice. On the palate there is a dark fruit, cinnamon spice, vanilla pod and caramel waffles. Finish is rich and floral, leading into oak." – World Whiskey AwardsDistilled in Lawrenceburg, Indiana, The Senator 6 year-old Barrel Proof Straight Rye Whiskey has a mashbill that's 95% rye and 5% malted barley. Each batch of The Senator is composed of between 10 – 20 carefully selected barrels and bottled at barrel proof to best showcase the bold rye flavors. The Senator brings lots of heat, but also depth, flavor and balance. A nutty palate with notes of toffee, orange peel, herbs and light tobacco, with chocolate brownies and blackberry emerging with water. This rye is hard to find, made in small batches with limited distribution. Suggested retail price of $79.99."Vertigo is a Dizzying Blend of 25 year-old Light Whiskey, 12 year-old Light Whiskey, 8 year-old Rye Whiskey and 5 yea-old Bourbon. Think of it as the results of a genius scientist blending a potent concoction in his secret lab." Whiskey & WhiskeyThe new Vertigo 2021 is a 12-barrel blend of extraordinary American Blended Whiskey. The blend consists of 2012 Rye, 2015 Bourbon and 1992 and 2008 Light Whiskey, all distilled at Seagrams/LDI/MGP. The Rye is 95% rye and 5% barley and the Bourbon is 21% rye, 75% corn and 4% barley. The 1992 Whiskey gives the blend unique flavors of butterscotch caramel and slight mustiness from age. The younger Light Whiskey and Bourbon create a sweet backdrop for the spicy intensity of the Rye. Beautifully packaged in a gift box, Vertigo 2021 is a special release item with aproximately1500 hand-numbered bottles at 102.3 proof. There will be select national distribution across the US with a suggested retail price of $150."The nose is huge and filled with dark brown sugar, oak and complex fruitcake, a little like walking into a bakery. On the palate it's chewy, with candied fruit sweetness, pecan pie and roasted plum. The finish really delivers with nice spiced notes and lots of complexity. " - WWATumblin' Dice Single Barrel is Straight Bourbon Whiskey that is distilled in Indiana and bottled in Kentucky. The heavy Rye Bourbon is aged a minimum of five years in new charred oak barrels with a mashbill of 36% Rye, 60% Corn and 4% Barley with a proof range of 109 to 119. The barrels are carefully selected by Schmier with only 30-50 barrels per run. This was the second production run for this product with another scheduled in the coming months. You can find this Single Barrel in select stores across the country at a price of $59.99.The Senator RyeThe Representative BourbonVertigo 2021 – Extraordinary Blended Whiskey including 25 year-old American WhiskeySeasons 2021- Blended American Whiskey Featuring 18 year-old Tennessee BourbonCrossborder Jackpot – Blend of American Rye, Canadian Rye, Blended Canadian WhiskeyThe Stranger- Polish Whiskey; Finished in USAExodus Rum – Blend of Jamaican Distilled, Pot and Column Rum, finished in USAGood Day - 21 year-old Blended Canadian RyeThe Globe- Polish Rye finished in Jamaican Rum BarrelsAt Proof & Wood Ventures, Inc., we invest in and develop spirits brands, and age our own spirits. Our core business is sourcing and bottling fine American whiskies, but we also import other high-quality spirits from around the world that were not available in the US previously. Founder Dave Schmier is delighted to be able to create both cocktail-friendly bottlings for value-focused bartenders and high-end collectors' editions for connoisseurs."Our name comes from the two things we control as a blender and finisher of fine spirits, and the two things that are incredibly important to any spirit's flavor: the proof it's bottled at, and the wood of the barrel we age it in," Schmier says. "That is who we are."