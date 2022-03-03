News By Tag
BH Properties Opens Houston Office to Manage Growing Portfolio in Central and Southern Texas
By: BH Properties
The new office led by Wilkins, who has spent the majority of his 30-year real estate career in Houston, complements the firm's Dallas office headed by Senior Asset Manager Jordan Myller. BH Properties, which has approximately 40 percent of its 10 million-square-
"Brady's experience, extensive relationships and knowledge of the Central and Southern Texas real estate markets will be incredibly valuable as we continue to build our portfolio in Houston, Austin, San Antonio, Laredo and the Rio Grande Valley," said Brooks. "It was becoming increasingly difficult to manage such as geographically diverse portfolio from our office in Dallas."
In addition to managing the firm's two-million-
"I intend to leverage my experience across a full range of deal types and strong working relationships with a wide variety of stakeholders, consultants, contractors and community members, to increase the value of our portfolio and increase our presence in the Central and Southern Texas markets," added Wilkins.
Prior to joining BH Properties, Wilkins was a Senior Vice President of Investment & Development for Houston-based Midway Companies where he led the planning and execution of various ground up mixed-use development projects, including retail, entertainment, office, hospitality, multi- and single-family residential. Previously he was Senior Vice President/Commercial Division of The Woodlands-based Signorelli Company where he was directly responsible for the delivery of more than 650,000 square feet of retail, restaurant and entertainment space.
Wilkins, a licensed real estate broker, SIOR and CCIM designee earned a bachelor's degree in Business Administration/
About BH Properties
Founded 30 years ago, privately held BH Properties (https://bhproperties.com (http://www.bhproperties.com/
Contact
Bruce Beck
DB&R Marketing Communications, Inc.
***@dbrpr.com
