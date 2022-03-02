News By Tag
GEO Jobe Receives ArcGIS Adoption Award at Esri Partner Conference for Exceptional Achievement
By: GEO Jobe
This award exemplifies GEO Jobe's dedication to excellence and commitment to providing products that align with Esri and the ArcGIS system. GEO Jobe has been an Esri partner for over 20 years and continues to be a leader in developing these solutions. With their latest release, Backup My Org, GEO Jobe has proven that they understand and meet the needs of Esri organizations and administrators that leverage ArcGIS. Backup My Org, along with GEO Jobe's other applications, Admin Tools for ArcGIS and Clean My Org, allows administrators to easily handle tasks, such as bulk administration, the backup and restoration of data, and the cleaning and maintenance of their organization. Collectively, GEO Jobe refers to this suite of tools as the "ABCs of GIS."
GEO Jobe is dedicated to providing the best possible solution for customers using the ArcGIS system, their products are regularly updated to include powerful new tools and features which are inspired by customer demand. GEO Jobe's entire strategy is focused on providing ArcGIS users the solutions they need, and their future roadmap is planned around customer feedback. GEO Jobe has exploded to over 8,000 provisions across every sector and all over the world and is projected to grow with market demand.
Esri is the global leader in location intelligence with a network of over 2700 partners around the world. The award winners are organizations that have demonstrated innovative and creative ways to solve complex problems by using Esri's ArcGIS software and those who have done exceptional work in advancing geographic information systems (GIS) technology. GEO Jobe was one of 26 Esri partners that received an achievement award at the conference.
"Esri congratulates GEO Jobe on their 2022 EPC award in recognition of their innovative work leveraging ArcGIS software," said Robert Laudati, Director of Global Partners and Alliances at Esri. "We are proud to partner with GEO Jobe to foster the use of GIS technology in support of our mutual customers."
"The GEO Jobe team is so very proud to be recognized for our continued highly aligned development of solutions supporting ArcGIS. This recognition highlights the strength of our partnership with Esri and our shared commitment to the success of our mutual customers and the wider geospatial industry as a whole." - David Hansen, Chief Executive Officer, GEO Jobe
About Esri
Esri, the global market leader in geographic information system (GIS) software, location intelligence, and mapping, helps customers unlock the full potential of data to improve operational and business results. Founded in 1969 in Redlands, California, USA, Esri software is deployed in more than 350,000 organizations globally and in over 200,000 institutions in the Americas, Asia and the Pacific, Europe, Africa, and the Middle East, including Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, nonprofits, and universities. Esri has regional offices, international distributors, and partners providing local support in over 100 countries on six continents. With its pioneering commitment to geospatial information technology, Esri engineers the most innovative solutions for digital transformation, the Internet of Things (IoT), and advanced analytics. Visit us at esri.com (http://www.esri.com/
About GEO Jobe
GEO Jobe is a leading GIS software and geospatial solutions provider, serving over 8,000 organizations globally. GEO Jobe has developed some of the most popular applications in the ArcGIS Marketplace, including Admin Tools for ArcGIS, Backup My Org, Clean My Org, and Mapfolio. GEO Jobe is also a provider of the GEOPowered Cloud for ArcGIS, which is a managed service offering focused on Esri technology. GEO Jobe also offers professional services centered around Esri's ArcGIS system, including custom software development, enterprise solution implementation, and UAV data collection. Founded in 1999, GEO Jobe is in its 22nd year of operation and has been an Esri business partner since 2002.
