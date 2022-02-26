News By Tag
Oregon Herbal Brand Sun God Medicinals Wins It's Third NEXTY Award
Emerging local organic herbal brand awarded it's third NEXTY Award in the Best Condition Specific Supplement category at the National products Expo in Anaheim, CA..
By: Sun God Herbals, LLC
Sun God Medicinals received the NEXTY Award in the Best Condition Specific Supplement category for their Organic Panacea Immune Support Hemp Tincture. The Panacea Immune Support tincture is made with Oregon-grown whole hemp flower, compounded and blended with supporting herbs such as Reishi Mushroom, Yarrow, Elderberry, Echinacea and more. These herbs are expertly blended with Sun God Medicinals' organic full spectrum hemp extract to produce an herbal tincture that naturally supports the bodies immune system.
"As a family owned business, rooted in a mission of extracting and blending local organic herbs with the health of the end-user in mind, we are honored to be recognized for our innovation in the herbal compounding space" said Brie Malarkey, Founder and CEO of Sun God Medicinals. "For us it's about whole plant, traditional herbalism and it feels great to welcome hemp back into the light as the powerful medicinal herb it is and then paired with wonderful herbal allies, and to be recognized again by the the pinnacle of recognition of excellence in the natural products industry is an honor."
Sun God Medicinals is a family owned bioregional herbal company with a mission to blend and extract quality, healing herbs from Southern Oregon. The company formulates with the health of the end user in mind. From artisan herbal teas and tinctures to soothing topicals and more, the product line aims to help people find the right herbs for the right symptoms.
About Sun God Medicinals
Headquartered in Central Point, Oregon, Sun God Medicinals was founded in 2014 with a mission to process, blend & extract quality healing herbs from Southern Oregon - including herbal teas, tinctures, capsules, topicals, edibles, and extracts. In early 2019, Sun God Herbals, Inc was licensed to manufacture and distribute the brand's herbal and hemp product lines in an Oregon Department of Agriculture approved facility. The company is proud to be certified organic by Oregon Tilth, and all Sun God products are made from naturally-grown herbs that are cultivated in Southern Oregon in small batches to ensure quality. Learn more at www.sungodmedicinals.com
Contact
Press Contact:
Christina Hartwell, CMO
Office - (541) 423-8096
***@sungodmedicinals.com
