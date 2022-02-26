Oregon Herbal Brand Sun God Medicinals Wins It's Third NEXTY Award

Emerging local organic herbal brand awarded it's third NEXTY Award in the Best Condition Specific Supplement category at the National products Expo in Anaheim, CA..

-- Central Point, OR - Sun God Medicinals announced Thursday they have been recognized at Natural Products Expo West 2022 by receiving it's third NEXTY Award for their Herbal Compounded Hemp Tincture. The NEXTY Awards recognize the most progressive, innovative, inspiring and trustworthy products in the natural products industry. A panel of industry experts, along with the New Hope Network content team, chose a single winner in each of this year's Natural Products Expo West NEXTY Awards across 18 unique categories.Sun God Medicinals received the NEXTY Award in the Best Condition Specific Supplement category for their Organic Panacea Immune Support Hemp Tincture. The Panacea Immune Support tincture is made with Oregon-grown whole hemp flower, compounded and blended with supporting herbs such as Reishi Mushroom, Yarrow, Elderberry, Echinacea and more. These herbs are expertly blended with Sun God Medicinals' organic full spectrum hemp extract to produce an herbal tincture that naturally supports the bodies immune system." said Brie Malarkey, Founder and CEO of Sun God Medicinals. "theSun God Medicinals is a family owned bioregional herbal company with a mission to blend and extract quality, healing herbs from Southern Oregon. The company formulates with the health of the end user in mind. From artisan herbal teas and tinctures to soothing topicals and more, the product line aims to help people find the right herbs for the right symptoms.About Sun God MedicinalsHeadquartered in Central Point, Oregon, Sun God Medicinals was founded in 2014 with a mission to process, blend & extract quality healing herbs from Southern Oregon - including herbal teas, tinctures, capsules, topicals, edibles, and extracts. In early 2019, Sun God Herbals, Inc was licensed to manufacture and distribute the brand's herbal and hemp product lines in an Oregon Department of Agriculture approved facility. The company is proud to be certified organic by Oregon Tilth, and all Sun God products are made from naturally-grown herbs that are cultivated in Southern Oregon in small batches to ensure quality. Learn more at www.sungodmedicinals.com