PIVOT Medical Clinic Opens to Provide a New Approach to Primary Health Care in the Boise Area
By: PIVOT Medical Clinic
PIVOT Medical Clinic was created with a medical approach that looks first at lifestyle and behavioral factors to solve or prevent medical issues. As part of this approach, the clinic has a partnership with PIVOT Lifestyle + Fitness by Kristin Armstrong (KA) to help patients bridge the gap from knowing what lifestyle changes they need to make into knowing how to actually make those changes.
"No matter where someone is in their health journey, they're going to rely on both traditional medical care and lifestyle factors to live their best and healthiest life," said Armstrong, founder and owner of PIVOT Lifestyle + Fitness by KA. "This is why I am so thrilled to help create PIVOT Medical Clinic. I learned from my career in health care – which started even before my cycling career – that change is desperately needed in the industry to keep healthy people healthy and to better leverage lifestyle factors to prevent and manage illness. PIVOT Medical Clinic is this change."
PIVOT Medical Clinic's first location is within PIVOT Lifestyle & Fitness at Ten Mile Crossing in Meridian. The co-location of a medical clinic within a fitness center is a growing development in health care with medical research supporting the value of this model.
"Priority should be given to development and incorporation of a gym and fitness program into a lifestyle medicine center to provide the greatest opportunity for patient success. Exercise is medicine for many chronic disease states but patient adherence remains a barrier to the desired outcomes. An on-site patient-oriented gym should improve utilization, education, and experience, thus removing or mitigating some barriers to engage in physical activity prescription."
While this model exists in other cities around the country and around the world, PIVOT Medical Clinic is the first clinic of this kind in the Boise area. The clinic is open to patients over the age of 18 regardless if they are a member of PIVOT Lifestyle and Fitness.
"In a traditional health care setting, a medical provider might tell a patient to change their diet or add more movement to their life, but the patient walks out of the office not really knowing where to start," said Armstrong. "In this setting, that model completely changes because our medical providers can immediately get patients connected with a health coach, nutrition specialist, and other resources that will guide the patient on the actions to improve their health."
Accepted insurance plans at PIVOT Medical Clinic include Blue Cross of Idaho, Cigna, HMA, IPN, Pacific Source, Regence Blue Shield of Idaho, SelectHealth, St. Luke's Health Partners Network, and United Healthcare. Clinic hours are Monday through Friday from 8:30am to 5pm. A second location in the Treasure Valley will open soon.
For additional information about PIVOT Medical Clinic's services or to book an appointment, visit www.pivotmedicalclinic.com.
[1] Nadolsky, K, Nadolsky, S, Freedhoff, Y. Planning, Constructing, and Operating a Clinic Gym. In: Mechanick, J, Kushner, R. Creating a Lifestyle Medicine Center. Switzerland:
Contact
PIVOT Medical Clinic
Kari Brownsberger
pivothealth@
***@pivotbyka.com
