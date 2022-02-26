RealResponse Announces Landmark Deals with Denver Broncos and Kansas City Chiefs

Real-Time and Confidential Reporting, Feedback and Monitoring With All Staff; Division Rivals Become First Two NFL Teams to Adopt The State of The Art Platform

Joe Favorito

joefavorito2@ gmail.com

-- RealResponse (@RealResponseHQ), the award-winning leading safe and secure feedback, monitoring and anonymous reporting platform for athletic teams and organizations, today announced a pair of landmark partnerships with the Denver Broncos and Kansas City Chiefs, becoming the first two NFL teams to offer the platform to its employees. Both will use the system to proactively stay in communication with employees regarding feedback on areas impacting their wellbeing - both positives that are benefiting experiences as well as to gain additional insight into the issues that may need to be addressed. The partnership will launch in the coming weeks."RealResponse is a critical tool that our organization will utilize at all levels to enhance our communication with employees," said Nancy Svoboda, Executive Vice President of Human Resources for the Denver Broncos. "We are proud of our workplace culture and we want to continue to be proactive in supporting our staff by making sure that their voices continue to be heard. We are excited to be a part of this groundbreaking platform.""We are excited to partner with RealResponse to design and implement a valuable tool to enhance internal and external communication at all levels of our organization,"said Kirsten Krug, Executive Vice President of Administration for the Kansas City Chiefs. "Creating an efficient, confidential and anonymous way to proactively identify and address issues and opportunities will make us better. We are proud to be a part of this emerging trend within professional sports.""We are very proud to have both the Broncos and the Chiefs join us in this expansion of our business into the NFL," said David Chadwick, RealResponse founder and former NCAA Division I basketball player. "The platform we have built is all about empowering athletes and employees' voices and keeping those in leadership informed not just on issues, but on opportunities to better communicate and work together. Whether it is a junior staff member receiving acknowledgement for going above and beyond the call or a senior administrator alerting leadership of potential issues regarding employee health and well-being. It is clear that the leadership in the NFL, with Denver and Kansas City being first in, are engaged and ready to listen to resolve issues before they become problems."The two teams will begin implementing and onboarding staff into the system in the coming weeks. RealResponse already works with the NFLPA for player-related reporting, but having teams engaged will make the system more holistic and impactful across all areas of the organizations.Originally founded in 2015 and then expanded in 2020, RealResponse is a partner with more than 100 colleges and universities as well as with the NFLPA, USADA, the NWSL, and USA Gymnastics, giving more than 100,000 athletes and staff the ability to anonymously share feedback and concerns in a safe and secure manner. RealResponse is an online platform that allows for real-time reporting, surveys, and as a document repository. Organizations can also benchmark metrics to peer and national averages to identify areas of competitive advantage and vulnerability. Additional partnerships with international organizations, colleges and professional sports properties are expected in 2022. In 2021, RealResponse was recognized by the Charlotte Business Journal as one of the "Fifty Most Innovative Companies in the Region." For more in-formation about RealResponse, visit realresponse.com.