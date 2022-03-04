 
Freelance Journalist & Actor Travelling to Ukraine To Report and Help With Humanitarian Relief

As most non Ukrainians are leaving Ukraine, ProPics Canada Media Ltd is sending a video journalist into the region in order to report from the war zones. You can assist by donating now, assisting those in need.
By:
 
VANCOUVER, British Columbia - Feb. 28, 2022 - PRLog -- ProPics Canada Media is a proud member of the international press as a freelance video journalist. Previous reports and footage seen in the international news from ProPics has included coverage of the Indian Residential Schools, Truck Convoy, BC Wildfires, BC Flooding, Ukraine Anti-War Protests in Vancouver and many other issues of national and international importance.

As a member of the CWA Canada and the International Federation of Journalists, and other professional organizations, truth and integrity in reporting is of key importance. The war in Ukraine is of international significance and through press coverage, the stories can be told. The highest priority will of course be to help people with food, fuel and other essentials they need.

Your assistance can help with related expenses and more importantly, with humanitarian assistance to civilians in the region. No funds are being used for any military support as that would be against our internal and professional standards. You can donate securely online at https://www.givesendgo.com/HelpUkraineCivilians

You can also donate by phone at (778) 908-2811 using your Visa, Mastercard or American Express. Contribution receipts will be provided but are not tax deductible. You can also subscribe to ProPics Canada Media Ltd on your favorite social media platforms in order to view video and other reports from Ukraine after ProPics arrives in Eastern Europe.

https://youtu.be/TbtpI4gqZZk



ProPics Canada Media Ltd
smile@propicscanada.com
7789082811
Email:***@propicscanada.com
Tags:Donate to Ukraine
Industry:Media
Location:Vancouver - British Columbia - Canada
Subject:Projects
Page Updated Last on: Mar 04, 2022
