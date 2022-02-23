News By Tag
Canadian Freelance Journalist Travelling to Ukraine
As most non Ukrainians are leaving Ukraine, ProPics Canada Media Ltd is sending a video journalist into the region in order to report from the war zones. You can assist with costs and humanitarian aide.
As a member of the CWA Canada and the International Federation of Journalists, and other professional organizations, truth and integrity in reporting is of key importance. The war in Ukraine is of international significance and through press coverage, the stories can be told.
Your assistance can help with related expenses and more importantly, with humanitarian assistance to civilians in the region. No funds are being used for any military support as that would be against our internal and professional standards. You can assist by logging on at www.propicscanada.com.
You can also donate by phone at (778) 908-2811 using your Visa, Mastercard or American Express. Contribution receipts will be provided but are not tax deductible. You can also subscribe to ProPics Canada Media Ltd on your favorite social media platforms in order to view reports from Ukraine after ProPics arrives in Eastern Europe.
ProPics Canada Media Ltd
smile@propicscanada.com
7789082811
